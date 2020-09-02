Global  
 

Spanish court strips late dictator Franco's heirs of summer palace

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Spanish court strips late dictator Franco's heirs of summer palaceMADRID — A Spanish court stripped General Francisco Franco’s heirs of the late dictator’s summer palace and ordered it to be transferred to the Spanish state, which had claimed ownership of the estate as part of a move to erase the dictatorship’s legacy. Built between 1893 and 1907, the Pazo de Meiras palace in the region of Galicia was acquired in 1938, during the civil war, using public donations. We apologize,...
