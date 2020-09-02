Global  
 

Rep. Richard Neal Defeats Progressive Challenger in Mass. Race

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Rep. Richard Neal Defeats Progressive Challenger in Mass. RaceU.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the powerful chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, held off Democratic challenger Alex Morse in Tuesday's primary after an acrimonious campaign that included allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at his younger opponent. The contest was one of four in Massachusetts where U.S. House candidates were competing Tuesday for the chance to represent their party in the November general election. With Rep. Joe Kennedy III leaving the House of Representatives, his seat is up for grabs. In the 6th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, a Marine Corps veteran who saw combat in Iraq and mounted a brief campaign for president last year...
 U.S. Sen. Edward Markey of Massachusetts defeated U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III in Tuesday’s hard-fought Democratic primary, harnessing support from progressive leaders to overcome a challenge from a younger rival who is a member of America’s most famous political family.

