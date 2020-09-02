Rep. Richard Neal Defeats Progressive Challenger in Mass. Race

Markey Beats Kennedy; Dynasty Declared Dead



On Tuesday, Sen. Ed Markey crushed Rep. Joe Kennedy. Markey ended the Democratic Party's family dynasty that had never before lost an election in Massachusetts. CNN reports that Kennedy was slammed for not articulating a reason for running besides his own ambition. Kennedy's entire campaign was based on who his family is and that politics was "in his blood.

