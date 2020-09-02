Global  
 

Putin opponent Alexei Navalny poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, Germany finds

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Germany tested the Russian opposition leader and found the same poison used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios
News video: Navalny poison 'without doubt' novichok type

Navalny poison 'without doubt' novichok type 04:50

 Hospital tests have shown Putin critic Alexei Navalny was 'without doubt' poisoned with a nerve agent from the novichok group.

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Russian opposition leader was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent, Germany says

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on President Vladimir Putin to provide answers after confirming that one of the Russian leader's top critics was..
CBS News

Germany identifies nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

 Test results show Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent, which was the same one used in an earlier attack on one..
CBS News
Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder [Video]

Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was poisoned with the same type ofSoviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack ona former Russian spy, the German government said Wednesday, citing new testresults. The Berlin hospital treating Navalny said he remains in a seriouscondition though his condition is improving. It said that it expects a longrecovery, and it still can't rule out long-term consequences from thepoisoning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent [Video]

German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent

The German government said Wednesday they've determined what Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with. According to CNN, it was a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow last month, and is being treated at a Berlin hospital. Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia. The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning [Video]

Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government "stand ready" to provide "all the help that's available" to Germany in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - who was allegedly poisoned with Novichok during a flight through Siberia last month - particularly in light of the UK's historical experience with the nerve agent. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany [Video]

Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany

Tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyshowed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the Germangovernment has said. Mr Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator whois one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on aflight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20 and was taken to hospital inthe Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. He waslater transferred to Berlin’s Charite hospital, where doctors last week saidthere were indications he had been poisoned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Soviet-era nerve agent found in ailing Putin foe, Germany says

 Novichok was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal ​and his daughter in Britain.
CBS News

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Tesla's Musk in Germany amid energy market push [Video]

Tesla's Musk in Germany amid energy market push

Elon Musk was seen arriving at an industrial estate in Berlin on Wednesday as he appears to be opening a new front in the European battle for electric car supremacy: the power behind the wheel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Soviet Union Soviet Union Communist state in Europe and Asia that lasted from 1922 to 1991

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned with novichok

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the same type of Soviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack on a..
New Zealand Herald

U.S. faces hurdles in trying to nudge Belarus toward democracy

 WASHINGTON — Hindered by frayed ties with Europe, limited leverage and doubts about President Donald Trump’s devotion to democracy in Belarus, the United..
WorldNews
Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany [Video]

Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany

Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical weapon, was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:46Published

Novichok agent Series of nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union

Navalny 'Novichok poisoning' a test for the West

 The use of a nerve agent tends to point the finger of suspicion at the Russian state, Frank Gardner writes.
BBC News

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning [Video]

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning

Tests on the Russian opposition politician show evidence of poisoning but his life not in danger, Berlin hospital says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:06Published
Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning [Video]

Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning

Germany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin had most likely been poisoned while..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:04Published
Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment [Video]

Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:45Published

Germany Says Navalny Poisoned By Novichok Nerve Agent

Germany Says Navalny Poisoned By Novichok Nerve Agent (RFE/RL) -- The German government says tests on blood samples taken from Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny showed the presence of a chemical nerve agent...
Eurasia Review


