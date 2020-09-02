Putin opponent Alexei Navalny poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, Germany finds

Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder



The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, called for answers from Russia after hegovernernment said that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisonedwith a novichok nerve agent. Navalny was poisoned with the same type ofSoviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack ona former Russian spy, the German government said Wednesday, citing new testresults. The Berlin hospital treating Navalny said he remains in a seriouscondition though his condition is improving. It said that it expects a longrecovery, and it still can't rule out long-term consequences from thepoisoning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on January 1, 1970