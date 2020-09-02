|
Putin opponent Alexei Navalny poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, Germany finds
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Germany tested the Russian opposition leader and found the same poison used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.
Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist
Russian opposition leader was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent, Germany saysGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on President Vladimir Putin to provide answers after confirming that one of the Russian leader's top critics was..
CBS News
Germany identifies nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei NavalnyTest results show Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent, which was the same one used in an earlier attack on one..
CBS News
Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder
Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder
German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent
German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent
Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning
Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012
Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany
Novichok nerve agent found in Russian opposition figure Navalny, says Germany
Soviet-era nerve agent found in ailing Putin foe, Germany saysNovichok was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.
CBS News
Germany Country in Central Europe
Tesla's Musk in Germany amid energy market push
Tesla's Musk in Germany amid energy market push
Soviet Union Communist state in Europe and Asia that lasted from 1922 to 1991
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned with novichokRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the same type of Soviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack on a..
New Zealand Herald
U.S. faces hurdles in trying to nudge Belarus toward democracyWASHINGTON — Hindered by frayed ties with Europe, limited leverage and doubts about President Donald Trump’s devotion to democracy in Belarus, the United..
WorldNews
Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany
Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany
Novichok agent Series of nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union
Navalny 'Novichok poisoning' a test for the WestThe use of a nerve agent tends to point the finger of suspicion at the Russian state, Frank Gardner writes.
BBC News
