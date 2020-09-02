Nancy Pelosi 'decimated' by Republicans after video shows her in hair salon without face mask Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has come under fire after she was spotted inside a San Francisco hair salon not wearing a face mask.



Video obtained by Fox News shows the politician inside the premises of eSalon on Monday, breaking city rules that hair salon services can only be conducted outdoors. Pelosi was also seen wearing a mask around her neck rather than over her mouth, while a stylist who was following her wore the mask on their nose and mouth.



Pelosi’s hair is wet in the video and she looks to be wearing a robe.



The owner of eSalon on Union Street told Fox News a stylist who rents space there contacted her Sunday to say Pelosi would be coming in the following day.



“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” salon owner Erica Kious said of the politician.



Outdoor haircuts were allowed in California as of Tuesday but indoor salons remain shut.



However Drew Hamill, a spokesperson for Pelosi said that the business had offered for Pelosi to come in on Monday and told her “they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. “The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment,” he added.



Pelosi has been known for admonishing Republicans, especially U.S. President Donald Trump for not wearing a mask during the pandemic. After her Monday appointment, she appeared on MSNBC and told the network that Trump had “slapped science right in the face” after he allowed a mostly mask-less audience to watch his speech to the Republic convention from the White House lawn.



Now several Republicans, including Trump have deemed her a hypocrite. “Crazy Nanci Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened … and for not wearing a Mask — despite constantly lecturing everyone else,” Trump tweeted.







Crazy Nancy Pelosi is being decimated for having a beauty parlor opened, when all others are closed, and for not wearing a Mask - despite constantly lecturing everyone else. We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!



— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2020



Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco-based Republican national committeewoman, called for the local district attorney to investigate Pelosi, according to Mercury News .



“If Speaker Pelosi can get her hair done in San Francisco indoors, no mask, while other Californians were forced to get theirs outdoors in 100+ degree heat and dangerous levels of smoke, then everyone should be able to,” Dhillon said.



“Others have been cited and sued and prosecuted by the state for similar offenses. We await the San Francisco District Attorney’s charging decision — unless, of course, the speaker is above the very law she loudly proclaims others must follow.”



