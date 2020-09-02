Global  
 

Gabrielle Union reveals 'racial reckoning,' pandemic have sent her 'PTSD into overdrive'

Wednesday, 2 September 2020
2020 has been difficult for everyone, and Gabrielle Union is opening up about how racial injustice and the pandemic are affecting her PTSD.
Gabrielle Union Says Her PTSD Has Been on High Alert During The Pandemic

 Gabrielle Union is speaking out about how she's handling her mental health during the pandemic. The 47-year-old actress spoke to Women's Health magazine and...
Just Jared

Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Mental Health During a Pandemic and "Racial Reckoning"

 Gabrielle Union is trying her best to cope with the world around her. Like so many Americans can relate to, the coronavirus pandemic and other current events...
E! Online


