Gabrielle Union reveals 'racial reckoning,' pandemic have sent her 'PTSD into overdrive'

Gabrielle Union is speaking out about how she’s handling her mental health during the pandemic. The 47-year-old actress spoke to Women’s Health magazine and...

Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Mental Health During a Pandemic and "Racial Reckoning" Gabrielle Union is trying her best to cope with the world around her. Like so many Americans can relate to, the coronavirus pandemic and other current events...

E! Online 1 week ago



