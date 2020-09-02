Global  
 

Officials investigate 'guy in jetpack' seen flying near LA airport

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Officials investigate 'guy in jetpack' seen flying near LA airportThe FBI is investigating reports that a "guy in a jetpack" was seen by pilots flying near Los Angeles' LAX...
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Pilots On Flight From Philly To Los Angeles Spot 'Guy In Jetpack'

Pilots On Flight From Philly To Los Angeles Spot 'Guy In Jetpack' 00:51

 Controllers told the pilot the jetpack flyer was reported 300 yards from that plane.

Pilots report seeing "guy in a jetpack" in L.A. but was it really?

 CEO Jetpack Aviation tells told CBS News that it was highly unlikely that a jetpack could elevate to 3,000 feet and return safely without a lot of fuel.
CBS News

Pilots at LAX report seeing "guy in a jetpack" 3,000 feet in the air

 The FAA and FBI are investigating a startling report of a man wearing a jetpack allegedly seen flying 3,000 feet in the air above Los Angeles International..
CBS News

'Only in LA': FBI investigates after 'guy in a jet pack' is spotted 3,000 feet above LAX

 In another 2020 surprise, the FBI is investigating after pilots say they saw a "guy in a jet pack" flying near incoming planes 3,000 feet above LAX.
USATODAY.com

Jet Pack Sighting at 3,000 Feet Over Los Angeles Prompts Investigation

 Two commercial pilots approaching the city’s main airport reported a man out for a high-altitude spin. The F.B.I. is looking into it.
NYTimes.com

