Serena, Murray advance at US Open
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
New York—Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the US Open Tuesday. Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates winning during his Men’s Singles first round match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on Day Two of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City. AFP Six-time winner Williams powered past 96th-ranked Kristie Ahn after Murray came from two sets down to win a five-set thriller in his first singles Slam match in 18 months. The pair both progressed to the second round on day two of a US Open that is...
