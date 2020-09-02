Global  
 

Serena, Murray advance at US Open

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Serena, Murray advance at US OpenNew YorkSerena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the US Open Tuesday. Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates winning during his Men’s Singles first round match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan on Day Two of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City. AFP Six-time winner Williams powered past 96th-ranked Kristie Ahn after Murray came from two sets down to win a five-set thriller in his first singles Slam match in 18 months. The pair both progressed to the second round on day two of a US Open that is...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Andy Murray comments on surgery ahead of US Open

Andy Murray comments on surgery ahead of US Open 01:41

 Andy Murray says he 'started to believe' he could compete once more at thehighest level of tennis with each week that passed following hip surgery, ashe speaks ahead of the US Open. He had surgery to insert a metal hip inJanuary 2019.

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open [Video]

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise defeats in the lead-up to the tournament. The 23 time Grand Slam title winner was tested against the 96th ranked Ahn. In the process, the 38-year-old surpassed Chris Evert as the all-time leader in matches won at the US Open.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

Top seed Pliskova beaten in second round by France's Garcia

 Top seed Karolina Pliskova is knocked out of the US Open in the second round with a heavy defeat by France's Caroline Garcia.
BBC News

Djokovic fights back to beat Edmund at US Open

 Briton's Kyle Edmund takes a set off top seed Novak Djokovic but ultimately struggles to keep up with the world number one's intensity, losing in the US Open..
BBC News

Russian youngster Gracheva fights back from 6-1 5-1 down to win

 Trailing 6-1 5-1, Russian 20-year-old Varvara Gracheva stages an incredible comeback to beat seeded Kristina Mladenovic at the US Open.
BBC News

Andy Murray Andy Murray British tennis player

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round [Video]

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round

Andy Murray made a spectacular return to grand slam singles when he came fromtwo sets down to beat Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka. Meanwhile,Johanna Konta won the battle of the Brits against Heather Watson to reach theUS Open's second round.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published

'When I saw messages from friends and family, it was emotional' - Murray on comeback win

 Britain’s Andy Murray says his return to Grand Slams was "emotional" after coming back from two sets down to reach round two at the US Open.
BBC News

Murray makes stunning US Open comeback from two sets down to beat Nishioka

 Andy Murray stages a remarkable comeback to reach the US Open second round on his long-awaited return to Grand Slam singles tennis.
BBC News

Murray preparing for 'weird' experience at US Open

 Andy Murray says he is preparing for the "weird" experience of playing at the US Open without any fans.
BBC News

Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player

Serena Williams sets a new record at the US Open as sister Venus bows out

 (CNN)There were mixed fortunes for the Williams sisters in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. As Serena, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, made..
WorldNews

Record-seeking Williams wins in straight sets at US Open

 Serena Williams begins her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title with a dominant win over fellow American Kristie Ahn.
BBC News

Serena Williams beats Kristie Ahn in straight sets to open quest for Grand Slam No. 24

 Serena Williams started slowly, but finished strong in a 7-5, 6-3 victory.
USATODAY.com

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Stadium complex in Queens, New York City

Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open [Video]

Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open

Billie Jean King Tennis Center ready to Western & Southern Open Masters 1000 tournament as tune-up for U.S. Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:33Published

Clijsters, Murray receive U.S. Open wildcard entries [Video]

Clijsters, Murray receive U.S. Open wildcard entries

Former champions Kim Clijsters and Andy Murray handed wildcards for the U.S. Open singles.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:58Published
Halep withdraws from Palermo, Konta also unsure, Murray hopes for U.S. Open [Video]

Halep withdraws from Palermo, Konta also unsure, Murray hopes for U.S. Open

World number two Simona Halep withdraws from next month's Palermo Ladies Open as players look ahead to tennis season resuming in a COVID-19 world.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:23Published
Close SSP Relationships Benefit Publishers: Discovery’s Murray [Video]

Close SSP Relationships Benefit Publishers: Discovery’s Murray

How does the owner of TV properties like HGTV, Food Network, TLC and Eurosport like to sell its ads? Via as many channels as possible, automatically - but with a high degree of business control. In..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:31Published

Overcoming Coronavirus: Queens Man Has New Perspective On Life Thanks To Montefiore Children’s Hospital Doctors

 A Queens patient recently returned to a Bronx hospital to thank the medical team that saved his life after a two-month battle with COVID-19.
CBS 2

Drag Race editor issues vehement denial after being accused of throwing queens ‘under the bus’ with villain edits

 A RuPaul’s Drag Race editor has spoken out to deny that the show intentionally manipulates viewers or seeks to edit some queens in a negative light. Drag Race...
PinkNews

Queens restaurant sues over NYC dining restrictions: '500 feet from my location you’re allowed to eat inside'

 A Queens restaurant owner is suing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the city's mandated dining restrictions due to the...
FOXNews.com


