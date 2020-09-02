|
Reports: Neymar named among Paris St-Germain players to test COVID-19 positive
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Dubai: Brazil superstar Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, is among three Paris St-Germain players who have tested positive for coronavirus. The French Ligue 1 champions and losing Uefa Champions League finalists announced on Wednesday evening that three of their playing staff are...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Neymar Brazilian association football player
Neymar Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Ibiza Yacht VacationNeymar -- one of the most famous athletes in the world -- has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after a holiday in Ibiza. Neymar's pro soccer club Paris..
TMZ.com
Tuchel worried as Mbappe injured during PSG's Coupe de France victory
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:18Published
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club
Three PSG players test positive for coronavirusThree Paris St-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Ligue 1 club says.
BBC News
PSG bid for Bellerin but face competition - Wednesday's gossipEverton agree James deal, PSG bid for Bellerin, Chelsea put price tag on Kante, Leicester agree Castagne move, plus more.
BBC News
PSG in touch again and Juve explore Ronaldo link-up - what's the latest on Messi transfer?Europe's elite clubs are circling - Guillem Balague provides the latest on Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona departure.
BBC News
Dubai Metropolis in United Arab Emirates
Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 08:00Published
Daughter of arrested ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero says he was ‘kidnapped’ in DubaiJOHANNESBURG, South Africa — The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped”..
WorldNews
Paul Rusesabagina: Hotel Rwanda hero 'abducted in Dubai'The daughter of exiled Paul Rusesabagina, now being held in Rwanda, says he was "kidnapped".
BBC News
UAE ends boycott of Israel in US-brokered deal
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:45Published
Brazil Largest country in South America
Brazil abortion debate: Gov't imposes new rules for rape victims
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:55Published
India along with G4 nations call off China's bluff on UNSC reformsIndia along with Japan, Germany and Brazil, part of the G4 countries, on Monday called off China and the coffee group's bluff on United Nations Security Council..
DNA
Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal sign Brazilian defender from LilleArsenal complete the signing of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for 26m euros (£23.14m).
BBC News
Arsenal sign defender Gabriel from Lille for £23mArsenal complete the signing of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for 26m euros (£23.14m).
BBC News
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Ivan Rakitic rejoins Sevilla as Barcelona upheaval continuesIvan Rakitic is rejoining Sevilla six years after arriving at Barcelona, the Catalan club have announced. The Croat won four league titles, four Spanish Cups and..
WorldNews
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter questioned by Swiss investigators over $2 million payment to Michel PlatiniBern: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was questioned Tuesday by Swiss investigators about a $2 million payment he authorized in 2011 to then-UEFA president..
WorldNews
Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Lyon win remarkable fifth straight Champions League titleLyon have won the Champions League for the fifth season in a row after overcoming Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final in San Sebastian. Goals from Eugenie le Sommer and..
WorldNews
Ligue 1 French professional league for association football clubs
Paris St-Germain's Ligue 1 opening game against Lens postponedParis St-Germain will have another 12 days to prepare for the 2020-21 season as the authorities agree to rearrange their opening Ligue 1 game.
BBC News
Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
I want to take Monaco back to the top says Kovac
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:22Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this