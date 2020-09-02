Global  
 

Reports: Neymar named among Paris St-Germain players to test COVID-19 positive

Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Reports: Neymar named among Paris St-Germain players to test COVID-19 positiveDubai: Brazil superstar Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, is among three Paris St-Germain players who have tested positive for coronavirus. The French Ligue 1 champions and losing Uefa Champions League finalists announced on Wednesday evening that three of their playing staff are...
Neymar Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Ibiza Yacht Vacation

 Neymar -- one of the most famous athletes in the world -- has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after a holiday in Ibiza. Neymar's pro soccer club Paris..
Tuchel worried as Mbappe injured during PSG's Coupe de France victory [Video]

Tuchel worried as Mbappe injured during PSG's Coupe de France victory

Paris St Germain's Neymar scores to secure a 1-0 win over St Etienne to claim the side's record-extending 13th Coupe de France on Friday in a near empty stadium, Mbappe out on injury.

Three PSG players test positive for coronavirus

 Three Paris St-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Ligue 1 club says.
PSG bid for Bellerin but face competition - Wednesday's gossip

 Everton agree James deal, PSG bid for Bellerin, Chelsea put price tag on Kante, Leicester agree Castagne move, plus more.
PSG in touch again and Juve explore Ronaldo link-up - what's the latest on Messi transfer?

 Europe's elite clubs are circling - Guillem Balague provides the latest on Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona departure.
Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends [Video]

Lifting lockdowns, innovating against COVID and staycation trends

Business Line looks at why ending lockdown in the UK may not save some businesses; a Dubai-based initiative to help innovators get their COVID-fighting technologies to market; and, how an unexpected eco-staycation trend in Italy could provide a welcome boost to local business.

Daughter of arrested ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero says he was ‘kidnapped’ in Dubai

 JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — The man portrayed in the film “Hotel Rwanda” as saving the lives of more than 1,200 people from genocide was “kidnapped”..
Paul Rusesabagina: Hotel Rwanda hero 'abducted in Dubai'

 The daughter of exiled Paul Rusesabagina, now being held in Rwanda, says he was "kidnapped".
UAE ends boycott of Israel in US-brokered deal [Video]

UAE ends boycott of Israel in US-brokered deal

Trade can now begin between the UAE, home to oil-rich Abu Dhabi and skyscraper-studded Dubai, and Israel, home to thriving tech start-ups.View on euronews

Brazil abortion debate: Gov't imposes new rules for rape victims [Video]

Brazil abortion debate: Gov't imposes new rules for rape victims

Why a 10-year-old child has reignited the debate on abortion in Brazil.

India along with G4 nations call off China's bluff on UNSC reforms

 India along with Japan, Germany and Brazil, part of the G4 countries, on Monday called off China and the coffee group's bluff on United Nations Security Council..
Gabriel Magalhaes: Arsenal sign Brazilian defender from Lille

 Arsenal complete the signing of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for 26m euros (£23.14m).
Arsenal sign defender Gabriel from Lille for £23m

 Arsenal complete the signing of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for 26m euros (£23.14m).
Ivan Rakitic rejoins Sevilla as Barcelona upheaval continues

 Ivan Rakitic is rejoining Sevilla six years after arriving at Barcelona, the Catalan club have announced. The Croat won four league titles, four Spanish Cups and..
WorldNews

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter questioned by Swiss investigators over $2 million payment to Michel Platini

 Bern: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter was questioned Tuesday by Swiss investigators about a $2 million payment he authorized in 2011 to then-UEFA president..
Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Manchester City.’s 2020-21 season as Pep Guardiola begins hisfifth season at the Etihad. Despite relinquishing their Premier League crown,City's main goal will still be the elusive Champions League.

Lyon win remarkable fifth straight Champions League title

 Lyon have won the Champions League for the fifth season in a row after overcoming Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final in San Sebastian. Goals from Eugenie le Sommer and..
Paris St-Germain's Ligue 1 opening game against Lens postponed

 Paris St-Germain will have another 12 days to prepare for the 2020-21 season as the authorities agree to rearrange their opening Ligue 1 game.
Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final [Video]

Man City train ahead of Lyon quarter-final

Manchester City prepare for Saturday's Champions League quarter-final againstLyon. Pep Guardiola's side will face the winners of Friday's game betweenBarcelona and Bayern Munich if they can overcome the Ligue 1 outfit.

I want to take Monaco back to the top says Kovac [Video]

I want to take Monaco back to the top says Kovac

Former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac vows to return Monaco to the top of Ligue 1 after replacing Roberto Moreno as manager.

Paris St-Germain: Three players test positive for coronavirus

 Three Paris St-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Ligue 1 club says.
Three PSG players test positive for coronavirus

 Three Paris St-Germain players have tested positive for coronavirus, the Ligue 1 club says.
