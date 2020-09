Altice USA Offers $7.8 Billion Deal for Canada's Cogeco Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The U.S. cable company wants to keep Cogeco's U.S. business, Atlantic Broadband, for $3.6 billion and sell its Canadian business to rival Rogers Communications. Altice USA, led by CEO Dexter Goei, on Wednesday unveiled a $7.8 billion offer to acquire Canadian... The U.S. cable company wants to keep Cogeco's U.S. business, Atlantic Broadband, for $3.6 billion and sell its Canadian business to rival Rogers Communications. Altice USA, led by CEO Dexter Goei, on Wednesday unveiled a $7.8 billion offer to acquire Canadian... 👓 View full article