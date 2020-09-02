Global  
 

UK is risking leaving EU without deal by refusing to compromise, warns Barnier

Wednesday, 2 September 2020
UK is risking leaving EU without deal by refusing to compromise, warns BarnierThe UK risks crashing out of the EU without a trade deal by refusing to compromise and break the deadlock in post-Brexit negotiations, Michel Barnier has warned. Brussels’ chief negotiator said on Wednesday that he is “worried and disappointed” after his counterpart in Downing Street, David Frost, did not make any concessions to end the impasse during informal talks. The EU negotiator reiterated that a deal must be...
euronews
Euronews English
Reuters Studio
New Brexit law will not 'tear up' EU trade plans

 No 10 confirms new legislation could change trade rules in Northern Ireland, but deny the measures are extreme.
BBC News

UK government warned not to renege on Brexit deal

 London (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms of the Brexit deal it agreed last year, after reports that..
WorldNews

Barnier frets over no-deal Brexit

 The European Union's chief negotiator in Brexit talks has said he is "worried and disappointed" about the lack of compromises being made by the British..
WorldNews
PA - Press Association STUDIO
WorldNews
