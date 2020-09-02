Global  
 

Disney Grapples With How to Proceed on 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick Boseman

Wednesday, 2 September 2020
Disney Grapples With How to Proceed on 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick BosemanOutside of family, only a small group of insiders was aware of the Marvel star’s battle with cancer, and now studio executives are grieving and figuring out a way forward On Aug. 28, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige received an urgent email regarding Chadwick Boseman, with no further information. Unbeknownst to anyone at the studio, the Black Panther star had been battling colon cancer privately for four-plus years and had taken a sudden turn for the worse. By the time Feige read the message an hour later, Boseman already had died, sending shock waves through Disney and the tight-knit Marvel Cinematic Universe. A source close to Boseman tells The Hollywood Reporter that the...
News video: Twitter Reveals Chadwick Boseman's Final Tweet Is Twitter's Most Liked Post Ever | THR News

Twitter Reveals Chadwick Boseman's Final Tweet Is Twitter's Most Liked Post Ever | THR News 01:26

 The final tweet posted to Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account sharing the news of his passing is now the most liked tweet of all time.

Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman American actor

Petition calls to replace Confederate monument with Boseman statue

 "Anderson needs to honor a citizen that inspired millions," the petition reads. "Anderson needs Chadwick Boseman, may he rest in peace."
CBS News
Letitia Wright remembers 'brother' Chadwick Boseman in heartbreaking spoken word piece [Video]

Letitia Wright remembers 'brother' Chadwick Boseman in heartbreaking spoken word piece

Letitia Wright has paid tribute to her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman by emotionally reciting a spoken word piece.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

In mock funerals, kids mourn Black Panther

 In little cardboard boxes or in backyard dirt, from their driveways or in their bedrooms, young fans of "Black Panther" paid their respects to King T'Challa star..
USATODAY.com
Phylicia Rashad knew Chadwick Boseman was destined to become a star when he was her student [Video]

Phylicia Rashad knew Chadwick Boseman was destined to become a star when he was her student

Phylicia Rashad has paid honour to the late Chadwick Boseman, revealing she knew he was destined for greatness when he was one of her drama students at Howard University.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Kevin Feige Kevin Feige Film producer and president of Marvel Studios


The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

John Boyega Rips Disney for Ruining His 'Star Wars' Character Development

 John Boyega isn't part of Disney's rat pack anymore, so he's speaking his mind freely about how he thinks they did him dirty in 'Star Wars' ... and he ain't..
TMZ.com

The Mandalorian’s second season premieres on October 30th

 The Mandalorian will return with new episodes beginning on October 30th, Disney announced today on Twitter.

The announcement seems to indicate that..
The Verge

Former CIA analyst on transferring skills from CIA to Disney

 On "Intelligence Matters," Mike Morell speaks with Rodney Faraon, a former China analyst for the CIA who went on to work at Disney, and in the film and..
CBS News
What Whoopi Goldberg Wants To See At Disney--And It's Not 'Frozen Land' [Video]

What Whoopi Goldberg Wants To See At Disney--And It's Not 'Frozen Land'

Whoopi Goldberg is calling on Disney to go a little bit beyond its usual menu of fairytale royalty attractions. According to CNN, 'The View' co-host wants to see a Wakanda theme park, built in honor of the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman played T'Challa/Black Panther, the king of the fictitious African kingdom of Wakanda in the blockbuster 'Black Panther.' After battling colon cancer privately for years, it was announced on Friday that Boseman had died of the disease.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel Cinematic Universe Shared fictional universe

What Was Made Chadwick Boseman So Special [Video]

What Was Made Chadwick Boseman So Special

On Friday, Hollywood lost an icon in the making: Chadwick Boseman, age 43. CNN's Brian Lowry wrote a touching piece about the unique quality Boseman had that made him special. Lowry argues that Boseman had the ability to breathe life into legendary characters. His biggest role would be Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Lowry argues it's Bosewick's portrayal of legendary historical figures that will elevate him to iconic status.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:47Published
'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Age 43 [Video]

'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Age 43

Chadwick Boseman has passed away from cancer at just 43 years old. AP says Boseman has died “after 4-year fight with colon cancer.” He never spoken publicly about this diagnosis. Boseman is well known in our realm for playing T’Challa the Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also played Jackie Robinson in 42, along with roles in Draft Day, Gods of Egypt, Marshall, and more. Gizmodo reports that his family released a statement via his Instagram page.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" star, has died at 43

 Chadwick Boseman, known for his role as King T'Challa in Marvel's "Black Panther," has died after a four-year battle with cancer, according to a post on his..
CBS News

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer aged 43

 Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe,..
WorldNews

The Hollywood Reporter The Hollywood Reporter American magazine and website focusing on the Hollywood entertainment industry

Disney's 'Mulan' Set to Open in China on September 11 | THR News [Video]

Disney's 'Mulan' Set to Open in China on September 11 | THR News

The film will open in the Middle Kingdom on Sept. 11, an exhibitor with knowledge of the situation tells The Hollywood Reporter.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:01Published
2020 Emmys: Who Will Win? Who Should Win? | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmys: Who Will Win? Who Should Win? | THR News

The Hollywood Reporter's awards prognosticator Scott Feinberg declares his picks for the shows and actors likeliest to score while chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg weighs in on the contenders he wishes would take home a trophy Sept. 20.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:01Published
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies after four-year battle with cancer [Video]

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies after four-year battle with cancer

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 following afour-year battle with colon cancer, his family said in a statement. TheHollywood star died at home with his wife and family by his side, thestatement said. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, andbrought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” it added.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published

Quibi forgot how to Quibi when it debuted its latest ‘film’

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Quibi means “quick bite.” Seriously, that’s the meaning behind the name.

The entire idea..
The Verge

Death of Chadwick Boseman highlights the need for colon cancer screenings among African-American men [Video]

Death of Chadwick Boseman highlights the need for colon cancer screenings among African-American men

With news of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman passing away last week from colon cancer, it has shed light on the issue, especially in the black community where experts say the risk is higher. ..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:49Published
Letitia Wright pens emotional poem in tribute to her 'brother' Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Letitia Wright pens emotional poem in tribute to her 'brother' Chadwick Boseman

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright has written an emotional poem in tribute to her "brother" Chadwick Boseman following his tragic death.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 03:02Published
Trending: Chadwick Boseman Statue [Video]

Trending: Chadwick Boseman Statue

The hometown of late actor Chadwick Boseman is petitioning for a statue of him to replace a Confederate monument.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published

