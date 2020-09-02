|
Disney Grapples With How to Proceed on 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick Boseman
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Outside of family, only a small group of insiders was aware of the Marvel star’s battle with cancer, and now studio executives are grieving and figuring out a way forward On Aug. 28, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige received an urgent email regarding Chadwick Boseman, with no further information. Unbeknownst to anyone at the studio, the Black Panther star had been battling colon cancer privately for four-plus years and had taken a sudden turn for the worse. By the time Feige read the message an hour later, Boseman already had died, sending shock waves through Disney and the tight-knit Marvel Cinematic Universe. A source close to Boseman tells The Hollywood Reporter that the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chadwick Boseman American actor
Petition calls to replace Confederate monument with Boseman statue"Anderson needs to honor a citizen that inspired millions," the petition reads. "Anderson needs Chadwick Boseman, may he rest in peace."
CBS News
Letitia Wright remembers 'brother' Chadwick Boseman in heartbreaking spoken word piece
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
In mock funerals, kids mourn Black PantherIn little cardboard boxes or in backyard dirt, from their driveways or in their bedrooms, young fans of "Black Panther" paid their respects to King T'Challa star..
USATODAY.com
Phylicia Rashad knew Chadwick Boseman was destined to become a star when he was her student
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Kevin Feige Film producer and president of Marvel Studios
The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation
John Boyega Rips Disney for Ruining His 'Star Wars' Character DevelopmentJohn Boyega isn't part of Disney's rat pack anymore, so he's speaking his mind freely about how he thinks they did him dirty in 'Star Wars' ... and he ain't..
TMZ.com
The Mandalorian’s second season premieres on October 30thThe Mandalorian will return with new episodes beginning on October 30th, Disney announced today on Twitter.
The announcement seems to indicate that..
The Verge
Former CIA analyst on transferring skills from CIA to DisneyOn "Intelligence Matters," Mike Morell speaks with Rodney Faraon, a former China analyst for the CIA who went on to work at Disney, and in the film and..
CBS News
What Whoopi Goldberg Wants To See At Disney--And It's Not 'Frozen Land'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Marvel Cinematic Universe Shared fictional universe
What Was Made Chadwick Boseman So Special
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:47Published
'Black Panther' Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Age 43
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther" star, has died at 43Chadwick Boseman, known for his role as King T'Challa in Marvel's "Black Panther," has died after a four-year battle with cancer, according to a post on his..
CBS News
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer aged 43Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe,..
WorldNews
The Hollywood Reporter American magazine and website focusing on the Hollywood entertainment industry
Disney's 'Mulan' Set to Open in China on September 11 | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:01Published
2020 Emmys: Who Will Win? Who Should Win? | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:01Published
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies after four-year battle with cancer
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:31Published
Quibi forgot how to Quibi when it debuted its latest ‘film’Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Quibi means “quick bite.” Seriously, that’s the meaning behind the name.
The entire idea..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this