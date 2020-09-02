Disney Grapples With How to Proceed on 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick Boseman Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Outside of family, only a small group of insiders was aware of the Outside of family, only a small group of insiders was aware of the Marvel star’s battle with cancer, and now studio executives are grieving and figuring out a way forward On Aug. 28, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige received an urgent email regarding Chadwick Boseman , with no further information. Unbeknownst to anyone at the studio, the Black Panther star had been battling colon cancer privately for four-plus years and had taken a sudden turn for the worse. By the time Feige read the message an hour later, Boseman already had died, sending shock waves through Disney and the tight-knit Marvel Cinematic Universe. A source close to Boseman tells The Hollywood Reporter that the... 👓 View full article

