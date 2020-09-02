|
Reports, Trump tweet about 'mini strokes' spark speculation about president's health: What we know
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Trump insisted he had not "suffered a series of mini-strokes," prompting response that questioned his ability to lead.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump, Joe Biden will mark 9/11 anniversary in the same place: Shanksville, Pa.The Trump and Biden camps said the candidates would both travel to the site of the Flight 93 National Memorial on Sept. 11.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden: Coronavirus is 'a national emergency' for schools
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Trump talks up strength in tackling US protests
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Can President Trump have a "Sister Souljah moment"?President Trump has refused to condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old supporter who is charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this