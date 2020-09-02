Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India Bans 118 Chinese Apps as Indian Soldier Is Killed on Disputed Border

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The Indian government is blocking Chinese apps from its huge domestic market to strike back against China amid a tense border standoff.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Chinese apps banned | India axes PUBG, 118 more Chinese apps | Oneindia news

Chinese apps banned | India axes PUBG, 118 more Chinese apps | Oneindia news 01:15

 In a big move, India has banned at least 118 more Chinese apps. This comes in the backdrop of the hostilities at the border in Ladakh where PLA troops tried to transgress into Indian territory but were thwarted by Indian soldiers. According to the govt, these apps threatened Indian security &...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India thwarts China on 2 days at 2 places along border | Oneindia News [Video]

India thwarts China on 2 days at 2 places along border | Oneindia News

Amid fresh spike in tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, it is now being reported that the Indian Army had in fact thwarted the Chinese on 2 different days, at 2 different..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published
Intense Himalayan border standoff between China and India [Video]

Intense Himalayan border standoff between China and India

An Indian army convoy was seen on Tuesday (September 1) moving towards the border region of Ladakh, where a recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China said on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:38Published
Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus [Video]

Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus

After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

India bans over 100 Chinese apps due to 'security threat' amid border row

 After blacklisting TikTok, India has now banned the mobile version of the popular game PUBG, citing security concerns. Indian officials have been cracking down...
Deutsche Welle

Is Call Of Duty Mobile A Chinese App? The Origin Of COD Mobile Explained

 After the recent dispute between India and China at the border, the Indian Government banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps. At first, for some reason, PUBG...
Fossbytes


Tweets about this

Kumar22072

Kumar2207 RT @medianama: #BREAKING: Days after renewed skirmish on the Indo-China border, the IT Ministry has banned another 118 apps under Section 6… 7 seconds ago

SRodrig185

Sara Rodriguez RT @Forbes: The Indian government has banned 118 Chinese-owned smartphone apps, days after a clash between both armies on the Himalayan bor… 1 minute ago

manatweets

Android Facts ☑ India steps up latest crackdown on Chinese apps #BreakingNews #cnn #PleaseRetweet ➡ https://t.co/7iVg38XRq6 https://t.co/Lr1CxbuyeP 3 minutes ago

vipin04042017

Vipin Singhal RT @dwnews: India has banned more than 100 additional Chinese apps, including popular mobile game PUBG, citing cybersecurity concerns. htt… 6 minutes ago

tsipij

Tsipi Joseph India bans 118 more mobile apps with Chinese links, including PUBG; IT Minister cites da... https://t.co/CD3eE5tRnk https://t.co/GD1KDXjiy0 8 minutes ago

mrkotians

Manjunath ಬೆಳ್ಚಾಡ🇮🇳 RT @mvmeet: The message is loud and clear! * After banning nearly 100 Chinese apps, after killing nearly 100 Chinese soldiers * Now the M… 8 minutes ago

sshuklatweets

S Shukla India Bans 118 Chinese Apps as Indian Soldier Is Killed on Disputed Border https://t.co/ikNh0bKm5S https://t.co/gesx0E54KZ 8 minutes ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "Apps News: India bans 118 Chinese apps as Himalayan border tensions surge - Financial Times #News": https://t.co/hdsKh2tmY8 11 minutes ago