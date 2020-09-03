|
Black Man, Daniel Prude, Dies of Suffocation After Officers Put Hood on Him, Family Says
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Relatives of the man, Daniel Prude, said the police officers involved in his death in March in Rochester, N.Y., should be charged with murder.
