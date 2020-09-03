Global  
 

Black Man, Daniel Prude, Dies of Suffocation After Officers Put Hood on Him, Family Says

NYTimes.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Relatives of the man, Daniel Prude, said the police officers involved in his death in March in Rochester, N.Y., should be charged with murder.
News video: Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal'

Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal' 01:02

 Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died a week after being forcibly restrained by Rochester police officers.

Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody [Video]

Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody

Family members said Daniel Prude lived in Auburn Gresham and was visiting Rochester when his brother called police worrying about a mental health issue.

Video Shows Chicago Man Who Died After Altercation With Rochester Police [Video]

Video Shows Chicago Man Who Died After Altercation With Rochester Police

The video is hard to watch – a Black man suffocating after being taken into custody by police in Rochester, New York. The Chicago man, Daniel Prude, died after being forcibly restrained.

Armed police interrogate black man at ATM [Video]

Armed police interrogate black man at ATM

This is the moment three armed policemen interrogate a black man at an ATM - because he has "too many" credit cards. Brian Friar, 39, popped into the QuikTrip store in Burleson, Texas, to withdraw..

Police put hood on Black man Daniel Prude who died of asphyxiation seven days later

A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head.
Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal'

 Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died a week after being forcibly restrained by Rochester police officers.  
Police body cam video shows officers hooded, pressed Daniel Prude's face to ground before he died: family

 A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then...
