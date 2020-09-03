|
Twitter confirms account of India PM Modi's personal website hacked
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Shares Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a...
Indian PM Modi's personal Twitter account hackedThe messaging platform said a series of tweets were sent from prime minister asking for donations.
BBC News
Government scraps question hour during monsoon session, draws opposition ireOpposition parties cried foul over the Modi government’s decision to ‘scrap’ question hour during the monsoon session and many referred to it as a ‘death..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Ram Temple map approved by Ayodhya Development Authority
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49Published
