Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter confirms account of India PM Modi's personal website hacked

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Twitter confirms account of India PM Modi's personal website hackedShares Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Indian PM Modi's personal Twitter account hacked

 The messaging platform said a series of tweets were sent from prime minister asking for donations.
BBC News

Government scraps question hour during monsoon session, draws opposition ire

 Opposition parties cried foul over the Modi government’s decision to ‘scrap’ question hour during the monsoon session and many referred to it as a ‘death..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Ram Temple map approved by Ayodhya Development Authority [Video]

Watch: Ram Temple map approved by Ayodhya Development Authority

A major step has been taken in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The Ayodhya Development Authority has approved the map of the proposed Ram Temple. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had submitted the layout of the Ram temple to Ayodhya Development Authority for approval. An official of the Ayodhya Development Authority said that permission had been taken from all concerned departments following which an approval was given. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple and performed bhoomi poojan on 5th of August in Ayodhya. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and a few other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. The Ram Temple Trust has said that the temple will be designed to be able to withstand earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. India’s traditional construction styles will be adhered to in construction of the temple. In February this year, Prime Minister Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published

Share (finance) Share (finance) single unit of ownership in a corporation, mutual fund, or any other organization

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why China felt confident to move against India [Video]

Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why China felt confident to move against India

Rahul Gandhi posted a video on his Twitter account where he explained what he felt was the reason behind China's aggressive stance  towards India. Rahul Gandhi said that a country is protected by its..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:25Published

Tweets about this