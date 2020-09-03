Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson: Actor and family had Covid-19

Covid Death Tied To Sturgis Rally Confirmed



The first known Covid-19 death stemming from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been reported. The health department stated the death happened in Minnesota following the 10-day rally. Thousands of motorcyclists and biking enthusiasts gathered in the South Dakota city of Sturgis. Sturgis has a population 7,000 most days of the year, reports CNN. As bikers came from all over, it's difficult to know how many people were infected at the rally.

