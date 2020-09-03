Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson: Actor and family had Covid-19

BBC News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The world's highest paid actor calls the positive tests a "kick in the gut", but his family is now well.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler

'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two young kids test positive for COVID-19

 Dwayne Johnson has a candid announcement: He, his wife Lauren Hashian and two young daughters, ages 2 and 4, all tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

The Rock and His Family Tested Positive for COVID-19

 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just shared some sobering family news ... he tested positive for the coronavirus, along with everyone else in his immediate family. The..
TMZ.com
Dwayne Johnson's wife releases wedding song on anniversary [Video]

Dwayne Johnson's wife releases wedding song on anniversary

Dwayne Johnson’s wife has released the song she wrote to celebrate the couple's wedding a year ago

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes rich list for second year [Video]

Dwayne Johnson tops Forbes rich list for second year

Dwayne Johnson has topped Forbes magazine's Highest Paid Actors list for the second year in a row.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid Death Tied To Sturgis Rally Confirmed [Video]

Covid Death Tied To Sturgis Rally Confirmed

The first known Covid-19 death stemming from Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been reported. The health department stated the death happened in Minnesota following the 10-day rally. Thousands of motorcyclists and biking enthusiasts gathered in the South Dakota city of Sturgis. Sturgis has a population 7,000 most days of the year, reports CNN. As bikers came from all over, it's difficult to know how many people were infected at the rally.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Tom Seaver, Hall of Fame pitcher and Mets legend, dead at age 75

 Seaver's family said he died of complications of dementia and COVID-19. He was a five-time 20-game winner and the 1967 National League Rookie of the Year.
CBS News

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver dies at age 75

 Tom Seaver, arguably the greatest New York Met ever, died at age 75 of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies after four-year battle with cancer [Video]

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies after four-year battle with cancer

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 following afour-year battle with colon cancer, his family said in a statement. TheHollywood star died at home with his wife and family by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published
Sunny Leone 'tops' Kolkata college's merit list, actor responds on Twitter [Video]

Sunny Leone 'tops' Kolkata college's merit list, actor responds on Twitter

Actor Sunny Leone has reacted as one of her 'namesakes' showed excellence in academics. Sunny took to Twitter to share hilarious post about 'mischievous' addition to a college merit list. The actor's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published
‘Sushant may have been murdered’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor’s family [Video]

‘Sushant may have been murdered’: Ramdas Athawale after meeting actor’s family

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met father of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Faridabad. Sushant’s sister Rani Singh was also present during the meeting. The three of them conversed for around..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:10Published

Tweets about this