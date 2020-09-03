|
Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson: Actor and family had Covid-19
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The world's highest paid actor calls the positive tests a "kick in the gut", but his family is now well.
Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler
'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two young kids test positive for COVID-19Dwayne Johnson has a candid announcement: He, his wife Lauren Hashian and two young daughters, ages 2 and 4, all tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
The Rock and His Family Tested Positive for COVID-19Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just shared some sobering family news ... he tested positive for the coronavirus, along with everyone else in his immediate family. The..
TMZ.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
