Lionel Messi has 'earned right' to leave Barcelona, says Sergio Ramos

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Lionel Messi has 'earned right' to leave Barcelona, says Sergio RamosSTUGGART, GERMANY: Sergio Ramos said Wednesday that Lionel Messi should be allowed to decide on his future as the Argentine superstar attempts to force his way out of Barcelona after two decades at the club. "He has earned the right to decide his future. I don't know if he is doing it in the best way," Ramos said ahead of Spain's opening UEFA Nations League clash with Germany...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting

Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting 00:53

 Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, landed in Barcelona Tuesday morning and was expected to hold talks with the Catalan club over future of his son.

