Lionel Messi has 'earned right' to leave Barcelona, says Sergio Ramos
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
STUGGART, GERMANY: Sergio Ramos said Wednesday that Lionel Messi should be allowed to decide on his future as the Argentine superstar attempts to force his way out of Barcelona after two decades at the club. "He has earned the right to decide his future. I don't know if he is doing it in the best way," Ramos said ahead of Spain's opening UEFA Nations League clash with Germany...
|
|
|
|
