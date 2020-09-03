|
Venezuela opposition politician breaks with US-backed Guaidó
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A popular opposition politician in Venezuela broke on Wednesday with U.S.-backed leader Juan Guaidó, whose coalition has vowed to boycott the crisis-torn nation's upcoming congressional elections claiming they're rigged. Henrique Capriles said he’s determined to fight for fair elections on Dec. 6, despite obstacles created by socialist President Nicolás Maduro. “We aren’t going to hand over the National Assembly to Maduro as a gift — never,” Capriles said. “If he’s going to take anything away from us, he’s going to have to do it by...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Henrique Capriles Venezuelan politician and lawyer
Juan Guaidó Venezuelan politician and engineer
Caracas Capital of Venezuela
Nicolás Maduro 46th President of Venezuela
