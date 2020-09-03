Global  
 

Venezuela opposition politician breaks with US-backed Guaidó

Thursday, 3 September 2020
Venezuela opposition politician breaks with US-backed GuaidóCARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A popular opposition politician in Venezuela broke on Wednesday with U.S.-backed leader Juan Guaidó, whose coalition has vowed to boycott the crisis-torn nation's upcoming congressional elections claiming they're rigged. Henrique Capriles said he’s determined to fight for fair elections on Dec. 6, despite obstacles created by socialist President Nicolás Maduro. “We aren’t going to hand over the National Assembly to Maduro as a gift — never,” Capriles said. “If he’s going to take anything away from us, he’s going to have to do it by...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Venezuela pardons dozens of opposition politicians ahead of polls

Venezuela pardons dozens of opposition politicians ahead of polls 04:31

 Caracas is regularly criticised for 'arbitrarily' jailing politicians in opposition to President Nicholas Maduro's rule.

Henrique Capriles Venezuelan politician and lawyer


Juan Guaidó Venezuelan politician and engineer

Venezuela pardons over 100 opposition leaders

Venezuela pardons over 100 opposition leaders

More than 100 opposition leaders in Venezuela have been pardoned by President Nicolas Maduro. It signals efforts to boost participation in the next election after accusations the vote would be rigged.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29

Venezuela's Maduro pardons opposition politicians

 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned more than 100 politicians and associates of opposition leader Juan Guaido "in the interests of promoting..
WorldNews
Venezuela: Opposition leaders promise to boycott elections

Venezuela: Opposition leaders promise to boycott elections

Juan Guaido is calling for a total boycott of the elections, arguing that fraud is inevitable.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:21

Caracas Capital of Venezuela

Iranian supermarket chain launches in Venezuelan capital

Iranian supermarket chain launches in Venezuelan capital

Political and economic alliance between Tehran and Caracas is growing - as is defiance against US sanctions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:46
Desperate for basics, Venezuelans tap well

Desperate for basics, Venezuelans tap well

Venezuelans are steadily losing access to cheap basic services from water to cooking gas that have helped them survive economic crisis, forcing many to find creative solutions and adding pressure during the coronavirus quarantine. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:38

Nicolás Maduro 46th President of Venezuela

Colombia arrests 3 Venezuelans tied to anti-Maduro plot

 MIAMI (AP) — Police in Colombia have arrested three Venezuelans who were part of a failed plot organized by a former U.S. Green Beret to sneak across the..
WorldNews

Venezuela's Maduro pardons opposition politicians

Venezuela's Maduro pardons opposition politicians Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned more than 100 politicians and associates of opposition leader Juan Guaido "in the interests of promoting...
Maduro Again Downplays the Depths of Venezuela's Coronavirus Crisis

Maduro Again Downplays the Depths of Venezuela’s Coronavirus Crisis The video paints an optimistic picture of the situation in Venezuela, yet just two days after it was published, the staff at the same hospital went on strike...
The Battle to Get Dictator's Seized Millions to 62,000 Venezuelan Health Heroes

 How crypto-powered Airtm is teaming with Venezuela’s opposition government to distribute $18 million in funds the U.S. seized from the Maduro dictatorship,...
