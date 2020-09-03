Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniel Prude: NY black man died after police pinned him down

BBC News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Daniel Prude, who was unarmed, died a week after being pinned down by officers in Rochester.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Video Shows Chicago Man Who Died After Altercation With Rochester Police

Video Shows Chicago Man Who Died After Altercation With Rochester Police 02:41

 The video is hard to watch – a Black man suffocating after being taken into custody by police in Rochester, New York. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, the Chicago man, Daniel Prude, died months before George Floyd.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Top NBA Prospect Cole Anthony Down To Help Rebuild Knicks, 'It'd Be Cool!'

 Top NBA draft prospect Cole Anthony ain't running from the dumpster fire that is the Knicks ... in fact, the former UNC star says he'd embrace being selected by..
TMZ.com

15 million oysters placed in NYC waters

 Despite the coronavirus pandemic, a team of people have installed 15 million oysters in the wates around New York City this summer in an effort to rebuild the..
USATODAY.com

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing in New York City courtroom today

 Former film producer Harvey Weinstein will be sentenced in New York City today after being convicted last month of rape and sexual assault. He could face up to..
CBS News

Bloomberg ditches early states and focuses ad money on Super Tuesday contests

 The presidential race is heating up, and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is already eyeing Super Tuesday. The former New York City mayor is ditching early..
CBS News

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody [Video]

Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody

Family members said Daniel Prude lived in Auburn Gresham and was visiting Rochester when his brother called police worrying about a mental health issue. Video shows the events that led to Prude's..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:25Published
Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal' [Video]

Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal'

Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died a week after being forcibly restrained by Rochester police officers.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:02Published
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Movie [Video]

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Movie

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Movie Trailer HD - Watch the trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, a movie about the betrayal and assassination of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party...

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:48Published

Tweets about this

sean_cardo

Sean Cardovillis Caroline Garcia has knocked top seed Karolina Pliskova out of the #USOpen in the second round. #seanknows https://t.co/3gu4uftyy4 4 hours ago

Surya29011996

Suryakanta Nayak RT @thefield_in: #USOpen Caroline Garcia produced the biggest upset so far, sending top seed Karolina Pliskova tumbling out in the second… 4 hours ago

DraftCentralAus

Draft Central TENNIS | Caroline Garcia has stunned top seed Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the US Open, while 20-year-o… https://t.co/YHHVlNVUUP 4 hours ago

thefield_in

The Field #USOpen Caroline Garcia produced the biggest upset so far, sending top seed Karolina Pliskova tumbling out in the… https://t.co/h5yj54Q8fQ 4 hours ago

Canoe

Canoe Top seed Karolina Pliskova knocked out by Caroline Garcia at U.S. Open https://t.co/GKHHVJTlza 4 hours ago

CudmoreColin

Colin Cudmore Lots of seeded players knocked out on the women's side today, including #1 seed Karolina Pliskova. All of them wer… https://t.co/yuyd3qiBfB 4 hours ago

HakeemM82214703

Hakeem Mohammed RT @BBCSport: Caroline Garcia has knocked top seed Karolina Pliskova out of the #USOpen in the second round. More: https://t.co/F7B0q4PHvL… 8 hours ago

BetFastBTC

BetFast.com RT @BetFastcom: BBCSport: Caroline Garcia has knocked top seed Karolina Pliskova out of the #USOpen in the second round. More: https://t.co… 9 hours ago