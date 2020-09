Harry and Meghan ink Netflix development deal



Having left Britain's royal family behind, Prince Harry and wife Meghan go Hollywood with a new production deal at Netflix. Lisa Bernhard produced this report. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published 6 hours ago

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Deal With Netflix, 'DWTS' Unveils Star-Studded Lineup & More News | THR News



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just signed a multi-year overall deal at Netflix, 'Dancing with the Stars' has unveiled its star-studded lineup for its upcoming 29th season and 'Mulan' has finally.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:33 Published 6 hours ago