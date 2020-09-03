Global  
 

How James Harden sealed Houston Rockets' Game 7 victory vs. Oklahoma City Thunder despite poor shooting

Thursday, 3 September 2020
James Harden might have struggled shooting the ball, but he came through with the biggest play in the Rockets' Game 7 win over the Thunder.
 Russell Westbrook made a costly late turnover and scored 10 points fewer than his season average in the Houston Rockets loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Expectations were high for Houston after trading for Westbrook last summer. Now the Rockets face elimination tomorrow night as Chris...

Rockets beat Thunder to set up play-off series against Lakers

 A late defensive play from James Harden helps the Houston Rockets set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Houston Rockets falter in final moments as Oklahoma City Thunder force Game 7

 With Game 6 on the line - and the chance to wrap the series available to them - the Rockets couldn't close and now head to Game 7 vs. the Thunder.
The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando

The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunders are facing off for Game 7 of their series, and the winner will go on to face the Los Angeles Lakers. Cousin Sal tells Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and..

Ric Bucher joins the show to discuss whose legacy is more on the line tonight between James Harden & Russell Westbrook during game 7 of round 1 of NBA playoffs. Bucher feels Harden is largely..

It's Game 7 for the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shannon Sharpe decides who is easier to root for: Russell Westbrook and James Harden of the Rockets, or Chris Paul of the Thunder...

 In a potentially watershed moment in the intersection of sports and social justice, three NBA games, including the Houston Rockets' Wednesday playoff game...
 James Harden might have struggled shooting the ball, but he came through with the biggest play in the Rockets' Game 7 win over the Thunder.
