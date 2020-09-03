|
How James Harden sealed Houston Rockets' Game 7 victory vs. Oklahoma City Thunder despite poor shooting
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
James Harden might have struggled shooting the ball, but he came through with the biggest play in the Rockets' Game 7 win over the Thunder.
James Harden American basketball player
Rockets beat Thunder to set up play-off series against LakersA late defensive play from James Harden helps the Houston Rockets set up a Western Conference semi-final against the Los Angeles Lakers.
BBC News
Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas
Houston Rockets falter in final moments as Oklahoma City Thunder force Game 7With Game 6 on the line - and the chance to wrap the series available to them - the Rockets couldn't close and now head to Game 7 vs. the Thunder.
USATODAY.com
NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Oklahoma City Thunder Professional basketball team based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
