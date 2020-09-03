|
Nancy Pelosi says she was ‘set up’ in hairdressers face covering row
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi has claimed to have been “set up”, after she was photographed in a San Francisco hair salon without a face covering, breaking the city’s coronavirus prevention rules. “I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighbourhood salon that I’ve been to many times,” the House speaker said on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. “It was a set-up, and I take responsibility for falling for a set-up.” Salons in San Francisco have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, with limited...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Pelosi defends salon visit, says she was 'set up'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says hair salon should apologise for 'set-up' visitA testy Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday (US time) she takes responsibility for trusting the word of a San Francisco hair salon that it was OK to come in for a..
New Zealand Herald
Nancy Pelosi calls for apology from San Francisco salon for hair appointment 'setup'Pelosi was seen on security camera footage in a San Francisco hair salon on Monday, despite coronavirus restrictions.
USATODAY.com
Pelosi on salon visit: "It was a setup"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to criticism over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over..
USATODAY.com
San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US
San Francisco Chronicle Newspaper serving the San Francisco Bay area
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this