Nancy Pelosi says she was ‘set up’ in hairdressers face covering row

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi says she was ‘set up’ in hairdressers face covering rowNancy Pelosi has claimed to have been “set up”, after she was photographed in a San Francisco hair salon without a face covering, breaking the city’s coronavirus prevention rules. “I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighbourhood salon that I’ve been to many times,” the House speaker said on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. “It was a set-up, and I take responsibility for falling for a set-up.” Salons in San Francisco have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, with limited...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions

Pelosi's Hair Appointment Violates COVID Restrictions 00:38

 On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair styled inside a San Francisco hair salon. CNN reports that this visit was a violation of the city's Covid-19 safety regulations that enraged the salon's owner. The owner of the salon, Erica Kious, was angry that Pelosi had broken the rules...

