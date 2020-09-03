Global  
 

HK court says media tycoon Jimmy Lai not guilty of criminal intimidation in 2017 case

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
HK court says media tycoon Jimmy Lai not guilty of criminal intimidation in 2017 caseA Hong Kong court declared media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai not guilty of criminal intimidation on Thursday, ending one several cases against him after his high-profile arrest last month under a new national security law. Thursday's verdict was for a case that dates back to 2017 and was unrelated to his arrest. Lai, who is a...
Jimmy Lai Jimmy Lai Hong Kong businessman

Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon found not guilty in intimidation trial

 The court ruled the Hong Kong entrepreneur was not guilty over an incident three years ago.
BBC News
Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown [Video]

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown

Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai was released on bail over a day after he and other critics of China were rounded up by police as part of a widening crackdown on dissent.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom [Video]

Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom

The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under controversial national security law is expected to be the beginning of prominent people's targeting.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published
Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law

CNN reports Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested early Monday. Lai is known for his support of the city's pro-democracy movement and criticism of China. The arrest comes under the new security law imposed on the city last month by Beijing, which bans "collusion with foreign forces." The Hong Kong Police Force say seven people were arrested, aged 39 to 72. Charges against them include collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

2/25: CBSN AM

 Democratic candidates take debate stage in South Carolina; Hong Kong bookseller gets 10 years in jail
CBS News

India and China are squaring off in the Himalayas again. How worried should we be?

 Hong Kong (CNN)Two nuclear-armed powers, both run by nationalist governments at a time of economic tension, are once again squaring off along their shared..
WorldNews

Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safe

 Hong Kong (CNN Business)In Cheng Lei's last WeChat post before she disappeared, the Chinese state TV host posed in a bright green dress on a Shake Shack-branded..
WorldNews

