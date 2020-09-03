|
HK court says media tycoon Jimmy Lai not guilty of criminal intimidation in 2017 case
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
A Hong Kong court declared media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai not guilty of criminal intimidation on Thursday, ending one several cases against him after his high-profile arrest last month under a new national security law. Thursday's verdict was for a case that dates back to 2017 and was unrelated to his arrest. Lai, who is a...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jimmy Lai Hong Kong businessman
Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon found not guilty in intimidation trialThe court ruled the Hong Kong entrepreneur was not guilty over an incident three years ago.
BBC News
Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai freed on bail amid Hong Kong crackdown
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Critics accuse Hong Kong of crackdown on press freedom
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:07Published
Hong Kong Media Tycoon First To Be Arrested Under New China Security Law
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
2/25: CBSN AMDemocratic candidates take debate stage in South Carolina; Hong Kong bookseller gets 10 years in jail
CBS News
India and China are squaring off in the Himalayas again. How worried should we be?Hong Kong (CNN)Two nuclear-armed powers, both run by nationalist governments at a time of economic tension, are once again squaring off along their shared..
WorldNews
Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safeHong Kong (CNN Business)In Cheng Lei's last WeChat post before she disappeared, the Chinese state TV host posed in a bright green dress on a Shake Shack-branded..
WorldNews
