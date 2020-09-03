Philippine appeals block release of US Marine in killing

Global  
 

Philippine appeals block release of US Marine in killingMANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. Marine convicted in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman will remain behind bars while her family and the government appeal a Philippine court order allowing his early release for good behavior, an official said Thursday. The Regional Trial Court in Olongapo city northwest of Manila on Tuesday ordered Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton released early from his six to 10 year sentence for the killing of Jennifer Laude, prompting the woman's family to protest and appeal. The court order has rekindled...
