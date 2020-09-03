|
Philippine appeals block release of US Marine in killing
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. Marine convicted in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino woman will remain behind bars while her family and the government appeal a Philippine court order allowing his early release for good behavior, an official said Thursday. The Regional Trial Court in Olongapo city northwest of Manila on Tuesday ordered Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton released early from his six to 10 year sentence for the killing of Jennifer Laude, prompting the woman's family to protest and appeal. The court order has rekindled...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines
Manila not to stop projects with Chinese companiesReuters, MANILA The Philippines would not halt infrastructure projects involving Chinese firms blacklisted by ally the US and would make its own decisions, not..
WorldNews
Army chief: Suicide bombers behind deadly Philippine attacksMANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine army chief said Tuesday that two Islamic militants who blew themselves up were responsible for the bombings that..
WorldNews
Small businesses are 'barely surviving': Duterte
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37Published
United States Marine Corps Amphibious warfare branch of the United States Armed Forces
Rep. Richard Neal Defeats Progressive Challenger in Mass. RaceU.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the powerful chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, held off Democratic challenger Alex Morse in Tuesday's..
WorldNews
Second lady Karen Pence honors military families and women's suffrage in RNC speechSecond lady Karen Pence, the mother of a U.S. Marine, spoke to the role of military spouses. She also began and ended her speech talking about the 100th..
CBS News
US Ambassador Slams Russia's 9-Year Sentencing Of Former US Marine
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Philippines Country in Southeast Asia
Philippine President Duterte orders customs chief to shoot, kill drug smugglersPhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte publicly ordered the country’s top customs official to shoot and kill drug smugglers in one of his most overt threats..
WorldNews
Olongapo Highly urbanized city in Central Luzon, Philippines
Death of Jennifer Laude
Lance corporal Military rank
Queen most amused by sailor's lockdown training regime
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this