|
Kristina Mladenovic fumes against ‘abominable’ treatment after US Open defeat
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
New York: France’s Kristina Mladenovic complained of living a “nightmare” due to the COVID-19 health protocols at the US Open tennis after suffering a spectacular meltdown to lose to Russian Varvava Gracheva in her second-round match. Against an opponent ranked outside the top 100 and playing her first Grand Slam, Mladenovic looked set for a breezy win while serving at 6-1, 5-1 but things...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kristina Mladenovic French tennis player
Russian youngster Gracheva fights back from 6-1 5-1 down to winTrailing 6-1 5-1, Russian 20-year-old Varvara Gracheva stages an incredible comeback to beat seeded Kristina Mladenovic at the US Open.
BBC News
Some players in 'bubble within bubble' at US Open after Paire's testKristina Mladenovic says she is one of the players placed in a "bubble within the bubble" at the US Open after Benoit Paire's positive coronavirus test.
BBC News
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Top seed Karolina Pliskova knocked out by Caroline Garcia at U.S. OpenNEW YORK — Top seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock 6-1 7-6(2) loss to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday to blow..
WorldNews
Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle EdmundKyle Edmund bowed out of the US Open despite giving Novak Djokovic an early scare but Cam Norrie booked his place in the third round of a grand slam for the..
WorldNews
US Open 2020: Kyle Edmund loses to Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie through to third roundBriton's Kyle Edmund loses to US Open top seed Novak Djokovic, while compatriot Cameron Norrie advances to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
BBC News
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
New York City Largest city in the United States
Planning to Quit, U.S. Says It Will Not Pay What It Owes WHO This YearThe United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the World Health Organization (WHO) and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations..
WorldNews
From bathrooms to ball fields, transgender rights advance in wake of Supreme Court rulingFederal judges from New York to Florida to Idaho have cited the Supreme Court's ruling in June to justify expanding LGBTQ rights beyond the workplace.
USATODAY.com
Top NBA Prospect Cole Anthony Down To Help Rebuild Knicks, 'It'd Be Cool!'Top NBA draft prospect Cole Anthony ain't running from the dumpster fire that is the Knicks ... in fact, the former UNC star says he'd embrace being selected by..
TMZ.com
15 million oysters placed in NYC watersDespite the coronavirus pandemic, a team of people have installed 15 million oysters in the wates around New York City this summer in an effort to rebuild the..
USATODAY.com
Tweets about this