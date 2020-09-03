Kristina Mladenovic fumes against ‘abominable’ treatment after US Open defeat

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open



Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise defeats in the lead-up to the tournament. The 23 time Grand Slam title winner was tested against the 96th ranked Ahn. In the process, the 38-year-old surpassed Chris Evert as the all-time leader in matches won at the US Open.

