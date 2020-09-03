Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kristina Mladenovic fumes against ‘abominable’ treatment after US Open defeat

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Kristina Mladenovic fumes against ‘abominable’ treatment after US Open defeatNew York: France’s Kristina Mladenovic complained of living a “nightmare” due to the COVID-19 health protocols at the US Open tennis after suffering a spectacular meltdown to lose to Russian Varvava Gracheva in her second-round match. Against an opponent ranked outside the top 100 and playing her first Grand Slam, Mladenovic looked set for a breezy win while serving at 6-1, 5-1 but things...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kristina Mladenovic Kristina Mladenovic French tennis player

Russian youngster Gracheva fights back from 6-1 5-1 down to win

 Trailing 6-1 5-1, Russian 20-year-old Varvara Gracheva stages an incredible comeback to beat seeded Kristina Mladenovic at the US Open.
BBC News

Some players in 'bubble within bubble' at US Open after Paire's test

 Kristina Mladenovic says she is one of the players placed in a "bubble within the bubble" at the US Open after Benoit Paire's positive coronavirus test.
BBC News

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Top seed Karolina Pliskova knocked out by Caroline Garcia at U.S. Open

 NEW YORK — Top seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a shock 6-1 7-6(2) loss to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in the second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday to blow..
WorldNews

Novak Djokovic recovers from early scare to see off Kyle Edmund

 Kyle Edmund bowed out of the US Open despite giving Novak Djokovic an early scare but Cam Norrie booked his place in the third round of a grand slam for the..
WorldNews

US Open 2020: Kyle Edmund loses to Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie through to third round

 Briton's Kyle Edmund loses to US Open top seed Novak Djokovic, while compatriot Cameron Norrie advances to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
BBC News
Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open [Video]

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise defeats in the lead-up to the tournament. The 23 time Grand Slam title winner was tested against the 96th ranked Ahn. In the process, the 38-year-old surpassed Chris Evert as the all-time leader in matches won at the US Open.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Planning to Quit, U.S. Says It Will Not Pay What It Owes WHO This Year

 The United States will not pay some $80 million it owes the World Health Organization (WHO) and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations..
WorldNews

From bathrooms to ball fields, transgender rights advance in wake of Supreme Court ruling

 Federal judges from New York to Florida to Idaho have cited the Supreme Court's ruling in June to justify expanding LGBTQ rights beyond the workplace.
USATODAY.com

Top NBA Prospect Cole Anthony Down To Help Rebuild Knicks, 'It'd Be Cool!'

 Top NBA draft prospect Cole Anthony ain't running from the dumpster fire that is the Knicks ... in fact, the former UNC star says he'd embrace being selected by..
TMZ.com

15 million oysters placed in NYC waters

 Despite the coronavirus pandemic, a team of people have installed 15 million oysters in the wates around New York City this summer in an effort to rebuild the..
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this