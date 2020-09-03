|
Black man in N.Y. state died of suffocation after being handcuffed and hooded
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
A Black man died of asphyxiation after police officers in Rochester, N.Y., put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released Wednesday by the man’s family. Daniel Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after his encounter with police. His death — which preceded that of George Floyd in Minneapolis by about two months — received no public attention until Wednesday, when Prude’s family held a news conference and released police body-camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request. Joe Prude, who had called 911 for help, expressed disbelief over the treatment...
