Sanofi, GSK launch trial for protein-based covid vaccine

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response



Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on the progress of research to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said that many companies are close to creating a successful one. He also announced a $2 billion deal with Sanofi and GSX for clinical trials and mass production of 10 crore doses of a vaccine. The US military is prepared to carry out distribution of a vaccine once it gets requisite clearance, said Trump. He also said that 'tremendous work' is being done on therapeutics, or non-vaccine treatment. The US government is looking at such methods 'very, very strongly'. The nation's Covid case tally has crossed 45 lakh, the highest in the world, with over 1.52 lakh deaths so far. The pandemic is set to be the biggest issue, apart from alleged discrimination against African-Americans, in the upcoming Presidential polls in the US. Elections are slated to be held in November 2020, although Trump has called for a postponement which was met with stern opposition. Watch the full video for more.

