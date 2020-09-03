Global  
 

Sanofi, GSK launch trial for protein-based covid vaccine

Thursday, 3 September 2020
Sanofi, GSK launch trial for protein-based covid vaccinePARIS : French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK have started a clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as pharmaceutical companies race to develop treatments against the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanofi and GSK said on Thursday that they had started the...
