John Boyega explains how non-white actors were ‘pushed to the side’ by Disney in Star Wars

Thursday, 3 September 2020
John Boyega explains how non-white actors were ‘pushed to the side’ by Disney in Star WarsBritish actor John Boyega has expressed frustration over playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Finn, a former stormtrooper who defects to the Resistance, was the first lead black character in a Star Wars movie. After all the racist trolling he received for his casting, and the way his character was treated by the writers, it is safe to say the actor does not have any fond memories of the role. While speaking to British GQ, Boyega said, “…what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.” He added,...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: John Boyega calls out Disney for sidelining diverse 'Star Wars' characters

John Boyega calls out Disney for sidelining diverse 'Star Wars' characters 01:10

 In a recent interview with 'British GQ,' Boyega suggested that he and other diverse cast members were "pushed aside" in the franchise's sequels.

Mulan: Disney remakes and the power of nostalgia during coronavirus

 Mulan is the latest animation to be made live-action. Why is Disney remaking so many films?
BBC News

Go read John Boyega’s unfiltered interview about how Disney (and Star Wars) sidelined him

 Nearly nine months after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released, John Boyega is opening up about the way his character and his role in the films were..
The Verge

Trending: Robin Thicke to be a dad again, John Boyega feels like his character was "pushed to the side" in Star Wars movie, and [Video]

Trending: Robin Thicke to be a dad again, John Boyega feels like his character was "pushed to the side" in Star Wars movie, and

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

