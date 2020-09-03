|
John Boyega explains how non-white actors were ‘pushed to the side’ by Disney in Star Wars
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
British actor John Boyega has expressed frustration over playing Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Finn, a former stormtrooper who defects to the Resistance, was the first lead black character in a Star Wars movie. After all the racist trolling he received for his casting, and the way his character was treated by the writers, it is safe to say the actor does not have any fond memories of the role. While speaking to British GQ, Boyega said, “…what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.” He added,...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Finn (Star Wars) Star Wars character
The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation
Mulan: Disney remakes and the power of nostalgia during coronavirusMulan is the latest animation to be made live-action. Why is Disney remaking so many films?
BBC News
Go read John Boyega’s unfiltered interview about how Disney (and Star Wars) sidelined himNearly nine months after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released, John Boyega is opening up about the way his character and his role in the films were..
The Verge
John Boyega English actor
Trending: Robin Thicke to be a dad again, John Boyega feels like his character was "pushed to the side" in Star Wars movie, and
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
GQ Men's magazine based in New York City
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this