Facebook won't allow new political ads the week before the November Presidential election

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The Mark Zuckerberg-led social media company announced in a blog post that it won't accept new political ads in the week before the election.
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Politicians Have to Earn Ad Space on Twitter, Says VP of Public Policy for the Americas

Politicians Have to Earn Ad Space on Twitter, Says VP of Public Policy for the Americas 02:37

 As the November election approaches, social media platforms will continue to be at the forefront of political conversations. When it comes to Twitter, they've disallowed politicians from buying ads, saying that space should be earned. Jessica Herrera Flanigan, VP of public policy for the Americas at...

Activists call on Facebook to ban armed event listings after Kenosha shooting

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In the aftermath of the Kenosha shooting, an activist group called Change the Terms is calling on Facebook to..
The Verge

Facebook rolls out initiatives to combat 2020 election misinformation

 The social media giant is unveiling plans to help counter misinformation on its platform, including partnering with Reuters to give accurate results on election..
CBS News

Facebook will stop accepting new political ads a week before the US presidential election

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook will stop taking new political advertising in the United States in the seven days leading up to the..
The Verge
Labour accuse government of 'serial incompetence' [Video]

Labour accuse government of 'serial incompetence'

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of "serial incompetence", highlighting 12 U-turns on policy relating to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Labour leader also expressed concern over the test, trace and isolate system which he argued was vital to progress against the disease. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

Mark Zuckerberg on how Facebook will combat election interference

 "We're going to take this seriously and make sure that people aren't declaring victory and saying that any kind of ongoing counting of votes is evidence of a..
CBS News

CBS News exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook combating election interference

 "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to discuss how the potential for unrest stemming from the outcome of the November..
CBS News

Belarus activists seek refuge abroad amid political crisis [Video]

Belarus activists seek refuge abroad amid political crisis

Many have had to flee to nearby countries as thousands continue to demonstrate against President Alexander Lukashenko over disputed election win.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Early voting for presidential election to begin this week [Video]

Early voting for presidential election to begin this week

With the election just over two months away, many states begin early voting this week.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:09Published
The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much [Video]

The DNI Promised Congress Transparency On Election Security. Now, Not So Much

The DNI will no longer provide the House and Senate Select Committees on Intelligence in-person briefings on election security issues. According to CNN, the Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post Washington: Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid...
WorldNews


