You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha



Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. Footage filmed on Tuesday night shows an armed.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:15 Published 2 weeks ago Snakebite victim left with horrific burns after undergoing controversial "acid treatment"



Snakebite victims in an eastern Indian village are being treated with a controversial acid treatment which fails to cure the bite and leaves them disfigured for life. The treatment sees them covered.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:29 Published 3 weeks ago Families, victims of KCMO violence share their experiences



As the Kansas City metro continues to see a historic year in violence, the families of a homicide victim and a robbery victim gathered with Kansas City police to share their experiences on Monday. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this