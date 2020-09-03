Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police used 'spit hood' on Black man who died of asphyxiation: What we know about Daniel Prude's death

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Here's what we know (and don't know) about the March death of Daniel Prude, which was ruled a homicide after Rochester police forcibly restrained him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Video Shows Chicago Man Who Died After Altercation With Rochester Police

Video Shows Chicago Man Who Died After Altercation With Rochester Police 02:41

 The video is hard to watch – a Black man suffocating after being taken into custody by police in Rochester, New York. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, the Chicago man, Daniel Prude, died months before George Floyd.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

Eye Opener: Black man dies after being restrained by Rochester police

 There are calls for the firing and arrest of several Rochester, New York police officers after video was released showing them placing a hood over the head of a..
CBS News

Black man in N.Y. state died of suffocation after being handcuffed and hooded

 A Black man died of asphyxiation after police officers in Rochester, N.Y., put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes,..
WorldNews

Daniel Prude: NY black man died after police pinned him down

 Daniel Prude, who was unarmed, died a week after being pinned down by officers in Rochester.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody [Video]

Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody

Family members said Daniel Prude lived in Auburn Gresham and was visiting Rochester when his brother called police worrying about a mental health issue. Video shows the events that led to Prude's..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:25Published
Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal' [Video]

Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal'

Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died a week after being forcibly restrained by Rochester police officers.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:02Published
District Attorney won’t charge Colorado Springs police for man’s death in custody [Video]

District Attorney won’t charge Colorado Springs police for man’s death in custody

The District Attorney for the 4th Judicial District of Colorado says no charges will be filed in the death of a man involved in an altercation with Colorado Springs police officers.

Credit: KDVR     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Protesters In Rochester, N.Y. Demand Answers In Asphyxiation Death Of Black Man

 Daniel Prude was arrested in March after behaving erratically on a city street. Officers placed a protective hood over his head and Prude ultimately stopped...
NPR

Black Man, Daniel Prude, Dies of Suffocation After Officers Put Hood on Him, Family Says

 Relatives of the man, Daniel Prude, said the police officers involved in his death in March in Rochester, N.Y., should be charged with murder.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldWorldNewsBBC NewsHaaretzHindu

Police used 'spit hood' on Black man who died of asphyxiation: What we know about Daniel Prude's death

 Here's what we know (and don't know) about the March death of Daniel Prude, which was ruled a homicide after Rochester police forcibly restrained him.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this