|
Police used 'spit hood' on Black man who died of asphyxiation: What we know about Daniel Prude's death
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Here's what we know (and don't know) about the March death of Daniel Prude, which was ruled a homicide after Rochester police forcibly restrained him.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rochester, New York City in Western New York
Eye Opener: Black man dies after being restrained by Rochester policeThere are calls for the firing and arrest of several Rochester, New York police officers after video was released showing them placing a hood over the head of a..
CBS News
Black man in N.Y. state died of suffocation after being handcuffed and hoodedA Black man died of asphyxiation after police officers in Rochester, N.Y., put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes,..
WorldNews
Daniel Prude: NY black man died after police pinned him downDaniel Prude, who was unarmed, died a week after being pinned down by officers in Rochester.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this