India’s ‘Digital Strike 3.0’ on Chinese Apps: Apt response to Dragon’s dares?



India has conducted a third digital strike on China amid tension at the border in Ladakh. 118 Chinese apps including the extremely popular PUBG have been banned. Government said that the move is in the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:59 Published 10 hours ago

Chinese apps banned | India axes PUBG, 118 more Chinese apps | Oneindia news



In a big move, India has banned at least 118 more Chinese apps. This comes in the backdrop of the hostilities at the border in Ladakh where PLA troops tried to transgress into Indian territory but were.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15 Published 1 day ago