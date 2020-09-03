|
MacKenzie Scott is now the wealthiest woman in the world
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
With a net worth of $68 billion, MacKenzie Scott is the 12th wealthiest person in the world, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.
