MacKenzie Scott is now the wealthiest woman in the world

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
With a net worth of $68 billion, MacKenzie Scott is the 12th wealthiest person in the world, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.
