Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Donald Trump will 'need an army' if he returns to New York City

Tip Her Former tennis star James Blake encouraged by social activism, five years after police tackled him https://t.co/gEBGn8E4HZ via @usatoday 15 minutes ago Wilton C. Jackson II Former tennis star James Blake encouraged by social activism, five years after police tackled him https://t.co/hCZdjIBrXL via ⁦@USATODAY⁩ 1 hour ago mdm30blk Former tennis star James Blake encouraged by social activism, five years after police tackled him https://t.co/wf7C1II28U via @USATODAY 1 hour ago Jerry M. Coy Former tennis star James Blake encouraged by social activism, five years after police tackled him https://t.co/ySunhvKSrv via @USATODAY 1 hour ago VCSSports Former tennis star James Blake encouraged by social activism, five years after police tackled him https://t.co/ujpYWzzhNY 2 hours ago Doris Scott Former tennis star James Blake encouraged by social activism, five years after police tackled him https://t.co/YsM94M2mpN 2 hours ago HEDGE accordingly📈 Former tennis star James Blake encouraged by social activism, five years after police tackled him https://t.co/xQo2DwnTFy #Sports 2 hours ago boobaJONES RT @CNBCnow: JUST IN: NYPD releases video of former tennis star James Blake's mistaken arrest » http://t.co/zfVGy2KmjR https://t.co/uhAZnpg… 1 week ago