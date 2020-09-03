Global  
 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Donald Trump will 'need an army' if he returns to New York City

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The governor of New York angrily responded to the president's threat to "defund" cities that have seen violent protests and property damage.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Says He's Defunding New York City

President Trump Says He's Defunding New York City 02:40

 President Donald Trump says he's beginning the process of defunding New York City, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the move is cheap, political, gratuitous and illegal; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

House Dems ask for probe into potential Hatch Act violations during RNC

 House Democrats say that administration officials used their positions to bolster Trump's reelection campaign.
CBS News

No 10 'regrets' Trump administration sanctions on senior figures in International Criminal Court, as Kushner visits

 Downing Street has said it “regrets” the decision of Donald Trump’s administration to sanction senior figures in the International Criminal Court. The..
WorldNews

GOP ex-governor of Michigan backs Biden, calling Trump a "bully"

 Snyder called President Trump a "bully" and said he "lacks a moral compass."
CBS News

Cuomo: NYC May Close Restaurants In Fall [Video]

Cuomo: NYC May Close Restaurants In Fall

Cuomo: NYC May Close Restaurants In Fall

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published
Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC [Video]

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:27Published
'COVID is the symptom, not the illness' -Cuomo [Video]

'COVID is the symptom, not the illness' -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Monday, said America's immune system has been weakened by a divided nation fueled by President Trump's rhetoric and actions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Eye Opener: Black man dies after being restrained by Rochester police

 There are calls for the firing and arrest of several Rochester, New York police officers after video was released showing them placing a hood over the head of a..
CBS News

Black man in N.Y. state died of suffocation after being handcuffed and hooded

 A Black man died of asphyxiation after police officers in Rochester, N.Y., put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes,..
WorldNews

Protesters rally in NY after Black man's death

 Community advocates are calling for charges to be filed against several Rochester Police officers they say caused the death of a Black man suffering from a..
USATODAY.com

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a Switch racer that uses RC cars

 During a surprise announcement today, Nintendo revealed the latest Mario Kart — and it’s an unexpected one. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a racing game,..
The Verge

Pixel 4A vs. iPhone SE: battle of the budget cameras

 I get asked almost weekly what the best budget camera system is for someone who doesn’t know much about photography, and my answer is almost always the same:..
The Verge

Former tennis star James Blake encouraged by social activism, five years after police tackled him

 In 2015, James Blake, an African-American, was jumped, slammed to the ground and handcuffed by a white plainclothes New York City police officer.
USATODAY.com

New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrest [Video]

New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrest

We have new bodycam video showing the moment a man was pinned to the ground by police in New York. The incident happened in Rochester back in March, but the video is sparking protests again in the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:48Published
President Trump threatens to cut federal funding to cities in unrest [Video]

President Trump threatens to cut federal funding to cities in unrest

President Trump is threatening to cut federal funding to cities dealing with unrest. He says it's to crackdown on rioting and looting. In a memo, the President specifically mentioned Washington DC,..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Trump Orders Review to Defund Cities with ‘Lawless’ Protests [Video]

Trump Orders Review to Defund Cities with ‘Lawless’ Protests

In an effort to push his “law and order” message for re-election, President Donald Trump has signed a five-page memo ordering federal government agencies to review defunding to cities that he..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published

