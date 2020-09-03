|
JOURNEY TO JUSTICE IS DOWN AT THE DERBY: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146 #RunForTheRoses
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
JOURNEY TO JUSTICE IS DOWN AT THE DERBY MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146 In solidarity, the African American Juvenile Justice Project, Justice and Freedom Coalition, No Justice No Peace and other organizers of Journey to Justice is Down at the Derby #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor will be reframing from the use of the term “protest” due to the recent negative connotation that the term has taken around the country We respectfully ask that the media and others reference the Saturday, September 5, 2020 event as the MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146.” Organizers seek to ensure that this March remains family-friendly. Gathering begins at 4:30 pm at...
