Miley Cyrus Gets Candid About Her Marriage: “I Was Giving In To An Addiction”
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has been airing her true feelings about how the media portrayed her after her recent divorce from Liam Hemsworth. She called out the double sexist standards while sharing her simple test for figuring out if a relationship is working or not (genius!) And now, she’s been reflecting on her 10-year relationship once again and how the media “villainised” her.Miley Cyrus’s Simple Test For Figuring Out If A Relationship Is Working Is Kind Of Genius In true MC style, she summed up her experience of going through a divorce bluntly. “[It] fucking sucked,” she said during a...
