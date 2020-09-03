Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Jersey sends first Black woman — and the youngest — to state Supreme Court

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Fabiana Pierre-Luis, nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, won overwhelming support to the Supreme Court after initial questions about her age.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Census changes raise questions for states holding 2021 elections

 New Jersey and Virginia both have 2021 state legislature elections and are gauging whether to delay their redistricting schedule.
CBS News

Corporations and celeb chefs help Newark restaurants feed the needy

 The Newark Working Kitchens program in New Jersey is helping feed those who need it most while helping save struggling restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic...
CBS News
New Jersey Resuming Indoor Dining [Video]

New Jersey Resuming Indoor Dining

New Jersey Resuming Indoor Dining

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Phil Murphy Phil Murphy American businessman and diplomat, 56th Governor of New Jersey

USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots [Video]

USPS warns of 'significant risk' of late ballots

[NFA] Ahead of a presidential election that could see up to half of U.S. voters cast their ballots by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is warning some states that they need to provide more time for those votes to be counted. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail [Video]

NJ Gov: Nov. election primarily vote-by-mail

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy announced Friday that the state will mail a ballot to every voter in New Jersey for November's elections.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published
Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead [Video]

Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Supreme court Supreme court Highest court in a jurisdiction

SC refuses to entertain plea for Permanent Commission of women Army officers after cut-off date

 The Supreme Court Thursday refused to entertain a plea for granting benefits of Permanent Commission (PC) to women SSC officers of Army, who superannuated on..
IndiaTimes
‘Not intended to disrespect Supreme Court’: Prashant Bhushan after verdict [Video]

‘Not intended to disrespect Supreme Court’: Prashant Bhushan after verdict

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said he did not intend to disrespect the Supreme Court or judiciary with his tweets. Bhushan’s comments came during a press conference after the Supreme Court found him guilty of the contempt for his two tweets. The apex court said the tweets were against judiciary and maintained they cannot be said to be fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in public interest. “My tweets were not intended to disrespect the Supreme Court or the judiciary as a whole, but were merely meant to express my anguish, at what I felt, was a deviation from its sterling past record,” said Bhushan. “This issue was never about me versus the Hon’ble Judges, much less about me vs the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court wins, every Indian wins; every Indian wants a strong judiciary,” Bhushan added.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published

Courts have to be uninfluenced by statements published in media & public opinion: SC

 Courts have to be uninfluenced by statements published in articles and it cannot render decisions on the basis of trial made by media and public opinion, the..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

First Black Woman Sits On New Jersey Supreme Court [Video]

First Black Woman Sits On New Jersey Supreme Court

Fabiana Pierre-Louis is also the youngest to serve.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:26Published
The Fight movie clip - Supreme Court Argument Practice [Video]

The Fight movie clip - Supreme Court Argument Practice

The Fight movie clip - Supreme Court Argument Practice - Plot synopsis: The Fight is an inspiring, emotional insider look at how these important battles are fought and the legal gladiators on the front..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published
Trump asks Supreme Court to let him block Twitter critics | #TheCube [Video]

Trump asks Supreme Court to let him block Twitter critics | #TheCube

The White House is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a 2019 ruling which said that the US President could not block users as it is a violation of the First Amendment. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Remove 48K shanties along Delhi tracks in 3 months, says Supreme Court

 The Supreme Court has ordered removal of around 48,000 slum dwellings across railway tracks in Delhi within three months and said no political interference will...
Mid-Day

United States: California Superior Court Refuses To Enforce Forum Selection Clause Requiring Litigation In Delaware Chancery Court Over Jury Trial Rights - Ropes & Gray LLP

 Delaware entities have increasingly relied on forum selection clauses mandating litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery, in recognition of the Chancery...
Mondaq

9th Circuit Rules Apple Owes Retail Workers for Time Spent in Security Screenings

 The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said Apple must pay over 12,000 retail workers in California for the time spent waiting for compulsory bag...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this