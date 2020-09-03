|
New Jersey sends first Black woman — and the youngest — to state Supreme Court
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Fabiana Pierre-Luis, nominated by Gov. Phil Murphy, won overwhelming support to the Supreme Court after initial questions about her age.
