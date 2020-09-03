Penn State doctor says 30-35% of Big Ten athletes positive for COVID-19 had myocarditis symptoms

Covid: Health Ministry updates on fatality rate, active cases, recovery rate



Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare briefed on India’s Covid-19 situation. Health Ministry’s Secretary Rajesh Bhushan spoke on India’s recovery rate, fatality rate and active cases. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70 per cent of the total COVID-19 deaths in the country, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry further said that the five states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of the active cases in the country. "If we track deaths in these five states across weeks, then out of 5 only 2 states i.e Karnataka and Delhi have shown an increase in Case Fatality Trajectory. However, in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu there is decrease in daily deaths," Bhushan said. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:15 Published on January 1, 1970