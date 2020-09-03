Global  
 

Penn State doctor says 30-35% of Big Ten athletes positive for COVID-19 had myocarditis symptoms

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020
Penn State doctor said roughly one-third of Big Ten athletes who contracted COVID-19 showed symptoms of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart.
