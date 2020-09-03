NOT ANTI-WHITE: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146 Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NOT ANTI-WHITE: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146 LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 3, 2020 --- In solidarity, the African American Juvenile Justice Project, Justice and Freedom Coalition, No Justice No Peace and other organizers of the Journey to Justice is Down at the Derby: March on the Kentucky Derby proudly represent the needs of the African American community its in declaration for racial equality, equity, and justice. To be clear, the March on the Kentucky Derby is not an anti-white march or demonstration. In fact, we encourage participation from our allies in the work toward an anti-racist society where disparity and discrimination will be dismantled. Anyone interested in...


