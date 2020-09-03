|
Rory McIlroy announces birth of daughter ahead of Tour Championship defence
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Rory McIlroy will begin the defence of his Tour Championship title as a new father after announcing the arrival of a baby daughter. McIlroy revealed on social media that his wife Erica had given birth to Poppy Kennedy McIlroy on Monday and “she is the absolute love of our lives”. The 31-year-old said that mother and baby are...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rory McIlroy Northern Irish professional golfer
McIlroy 'waiting on a phone call' and will leave tournament if wife goes into labourRory McIlroy says he is "just waiting for a phone call" at the BMW Championship as he awaits the birth of his first child with wife Erica Stoll.
BBC News
McIlroy three shots back as Johnson & Matsuyama share leadDustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama lead the BMW Championship by two shots with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm both three strokes back.
BBC News
BMW Championship: Rory McIlroy in joint lead in ChicagoRory McIlroy is one of only two players to finish under par at the BMW Championship on Friday - taking a share of the overall lead.
BBC News
BMW Championship: Rory McIlroy three shots off lead in ChicagoNorthern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick are three strokes behind leader Hideki Matsuyama after the BMW Championship first round.
BBC News
Tour Championship golf tournament held in the United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this