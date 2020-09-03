Global  
 

Rory McIlroy announces birth of daughter ahead of Tour Championship defence

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020
Rory McIlroy announces birth of daughter ahead of Tour Championship defenceRory McIlroy will begin the defence of his Tour Championship title as a new father after announcing the arrival of a baby daughter. McIlroy revealed on social media that his wife Erica had given birth to Poppy Kennedy McIlroy on Monday and “she is the absolute love of our lives”. The 31-year-old said that mother and baby are...
