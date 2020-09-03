Rory McIlroy announces birth of daughter ahead of Tour Championship defence Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

will begin the defence of his Rory McIlroy will begin the defence of his Tour Championship title as a new father after announcing the arrival of a baby daughter. McIlroy revealed on social media that his wife Erica had given birth to Poppy Kennedy McIlroy on Monday and “she is the absolute love of our lives”. The 31-year-old said that mother and baby are... 👓 View full article

