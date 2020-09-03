|
Why was Daniel Prude's death kept quiet for months? Mayor misleadingly cites New York law
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Mayor Lovely Warren said New York law prevented Rochester from notifying the public. That position, though, is not supported by the law she referenced.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lovely Warren American politician
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
Police PR departments criticized for inaccurate reportingPolice bodycam footage of the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, was released not by the police department but by his family's lawyers. That's one of..
CBS News
Bronze sculptures grace New York's Met MuseumAs New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art re-opens, niches in the building's façade, empty since the museum was opened in 1902, now feature four..
CBS News
Crisis at NY's MTA 'far worse' than Great Depression
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:21Published
Rochester, New York City in Western New York
Police used 'spit hood' on Black man who died of asphyxiation: What we know about Daniel Prude's deathHere's what we know (and don't know) about the March death of Daniel Prude, which was ruled a homicide after Rochester police forcibly restrained him.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this