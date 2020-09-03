Global  
 

Why was Daniel Prude's death kept quiet for months? Mayor misleadingly cites New York law

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Mayor Lovely Warren said New York law prevented Rochester from notifying the public. That position, though, is not supported by the law she referenced.
News video: Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody

Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody 03:25

 Family members said Daniel Prude lived in Auburn Gresham and was visiting Rochester when his brother called police worrying about a mental health issue. Video shows the events that led to Prude's death. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

Police PR departments criticized for inaccurate reporting

 Police bodycam footage of the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, was released not by the police department but by his family's lawyers. That's one of..
CBS News

Crisis at NY's MTA 'far worse' than Great Depression [Video]

Crisis at NY's MTA 'far worse' than Great Depression

New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye told Reuters on Thursday that the impact COVID-19 has had on the MTA is "far worse" than during the Great Depression.

Police used 'spit hood' on Black man who died of asphyxiation: What we know about Daniel Prude's death

 Here's what we know (and don't know) about the March death of Daniel Prude, which was ruled a homicide after Rochester police forcibly restrained him.
 
USATODAY.com

Disturbing Video Shows Encounter That Resulted In Death Of Daniel Prude In Rochester Police Custody [Video]

Disturbing Video Shows Encounter That Resulted In Death Of Daniel Prude In Rochester Police Custody

Another death of a Black man in police custody is sparking new outrage. This time, it’s in upstate New York.

New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrest [Video]

New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrest

We have new bodycam video showing the moment a man was pinned to the ground by police in New York. The incident happened in Rochester back in March, but the video is sparking protests again in the..

Daniel Prude's Death Ruled A Homicide. He Was Restrained By Police

 There's outraged over the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, N.Y., which happened in March. Body camera footage from his encounter with police was released...
NPR Also reported by •DelawareonlineUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comTMZ.com

News Brief: Presidential Campaigns, Alexei Navalny, Daniel Prude's Death

 President Trump and Joe Biden hit the campaign trail. Germany says Novichok was used to poison Russian opposition head. And, family shares police video of Black...
NPR

Disturbing Video Shows Encounter That Resulted In Death Of Daniel Prude In Rochester Police Custody

 Body camera footage shows how Daniel Prude was held face down by officers before he died.
CBS 2 Also reported by •Mediaite

