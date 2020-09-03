Global  
 

New England Patriots name Cam Newton starting QB, captain

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Cam Newton officially takes over as Tom Brady's replacement, as the Patriots named him their starting quarterback on Thursday.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Todd Fuhrman: It's no surprise Cam is starting QB for Pats, Bucs are Super Bowl contenders with Fournette | FOX BET LIVE

Todd Fuhrman: It's no surprise Cam is starting QB for Pats, Bucs are Super Bowl contenders with Fournette | FOX BET LIVE 06:48

 It was no surprise to anyone on Fox Bet Live that Cam Newton has been announced starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, beating out Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Rachel Bonnetta, Cousin Sal, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman discuss whether this development does anything for the Pats chances...

Marcellus Wiley: Cam has been named starting QB for Pats, but can he overcome the lack of weapons | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Marcellus Wiley: Cam has been named starting QB for Pats, but can he overcome the lack of weapons | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss Cam Newton being named the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Hear what Wiley has to say about Bill Belichick's..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:43Published
Michael Vick reacts to Belichick's comments on Cam Newton's hard work ethic heading into season [Video]

Michael Vick reacts to Belichick's comments on Cam Newton's hard work ethic heading into season

Michael Vick joins the show to discuss Bill Belichick's comments regarding Cam Newton's hard work ethic. He feels Belichick is talking him up to start in week 1 of the 2020 NFL season for the New..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:21Published
Sports Final: How Cam Newton Is Adjusting To Life With Patriots [Video]

Sports Final: How Cam Newton Is Adjusting To Life With Patriots

Dan Roche and Levan Reid discuss how Cam Newton has elevated his play late in training camp -- and how the Patriots are keeping the competition fierce on the field.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:18Published

