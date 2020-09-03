Global  
 

One News Page

Taco Bell removing Mexican Pizza and shredded chicken from menu, adding new Chicken Chipotle Melt

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Taco Bell is continuing to revamp its menu and has announced it will remove its Mexican Pizza, shredded chicken and pico de gallo from the menu.
