|
Mick Jagger on 'Goats Head Soup,' unreleased Rolling Stones songs: 'Some of them should be left alone forever'
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Mick Jagger tells USA TODAY about reissuing "Goats Head Soup," the Rolling Stones' divisive 1973 album, and gives an update on new music.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mick Jagger English songwriter, singer of The Rolling Stones
Food artist creates gruesome treats out of cake
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53Published
The Rolling Stones English rock band
The Rolling Stones feature 'Normal People' actor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
The Rolling Stones drop unreleased gem Scarlet featuring Jimmy Page
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:09Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this