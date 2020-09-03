Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jessica Krug: George Washington University professor says she lied about being black

BBC News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Jessica Krug, a white Jewish woman, admitted she had lied about black for many years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

George Washington University George Washington University Private research university in Washington, D.C.

The Four Reasons People Who Aren't Anti-Vaxxers Still May Refuse To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

The Four Reasons People Who Aren't Anti-Vaxxers Still May Refuse To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine

CNN reports a significant proportion of adults all over the world say they have major concerns about receiving a vaccination for the novel coronavirus. Neil Johnson is a physicist at George Washington University who is studying vaccine skepticism on social media. Johnson says among people who aren't anti-vaxxers, but are dubious about a COVID-19 vaccine, have four commonly held objections. The first is whether the vaccine is safe; the second is whether the vaccine is actually necessary.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published

Jews Jews Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant

Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial [Video]

Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial

Trial opens in Paris for 14 suspects accused of helping gunmen attack French magazine and Jewish supermarket in 2015.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published
Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago [Video]

Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago

France will reopen one of the darkest chapters in its modern history as dozens go on trial for the terror attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:49Published

'Neo-Nazi' youth 'wanted a race war'

 The boy joined a neo-Nazi group after a "test" where he expressed hatred for Jews, a court hears.
BBC News
Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after attack [Video]

Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after attack

The trial of 14 alleged accomplices of Islamist gunmen who targeted French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket, killing 17 people, began on Wednesday. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this