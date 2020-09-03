|
Jessica Krug: George Washington University professor says she lied about being black
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Jessica Krug, a white Jewish woman, admitted she had lied about black for many years.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
George Washington University Private research university in Washington, D.C.
The Four Reasons People Who Aren't Anti-Vaxxers Still May Refuse To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
Jews Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant
Suspected accomplices of Charlie Hebdo attackers go on trial
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
Charlie Hebdo trial: How the terror attacks unfolded five years ago
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:49Published
'Neo-Nazi' youth 'wanted a race war'The boy joined a neo-Nazi group after a "test" where he expressed hatred for Jews, a court hears.
BBC News
Charlie Hebdo trial opens five years after attack
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this