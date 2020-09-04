Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Navid Afkari: Trump urges Iran not to execute champion wrestler

BBC News Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Navid Afkari has been sentenced to death over demonstrations that rocked Iran in 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump rallies 2.0: Behind the curtain at the president's campaign events in the COVID-19 era

 Trump wants to draw a contrast with Biden by bringing back campaign rallies in battleground states. But there have been some bumps along the way.
USATODAY.com

Iran executes wrestler Navid Afkari, after Trump asked for his life to be spared

 Iran's state TV is reporting that the country's authorities has executed a wrestler for allegedly murdering a man after President Donald Trump asked for the..
New Zealand Herald

Trump Has Changed the Face America Presents to the World

 The people who now represent the United States, interacting with visiting foreign leaders in Washington and at the highest levels abroad, are overwhelmingly..
NYTimes.com

After a Pandemic Pause, ICE Resumes Deportation Arrests

 The Trump administration says it is targeting criminals, but government data suggests that many others are getting caught up in immigration sweeps.
NYTimes.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Donald Trump inexplicably spent hours jawboning with Bob Woodward, and he flat out admitted he was lying about the dangers of COVID. And, speaking of COVID, some..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this