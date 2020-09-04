Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Batman filming paused after Robert Pattinson 'tests positive for coronavirus'

BBC News Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Lead actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for coronavirus, according to US media reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
News video: Second Brooks High School student tests positive for coronavirus

Second Brooks High School student tests positive for coronavirus

 Another Brooks High School student tests positive for coronavirus

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Pattinson Robert Pattinson English actor

'The Batman' halted as Pattinson tests positive [Video]

'The Batman' halted as Pattinson tests positive

[NFA] British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of “The Batman.” Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News [Video]

New 'No Time to Die' Trailer, 'The Batman' Pauses Production & More News | THR News

'The Batman' presses pause on production in London after Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two youngest daughters test positive for COVID-19 and Universal drops a trailer for 'No Time To Die.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:23Published
'The Batman' Halts Production After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 | THR News [Video]

'The Batman' Halts Production After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 | THR News

'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the individual who tested positive on set.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:16Published

Robert Pattinson reportedly has COVID-19, and The Batman has halted production

 Warner Bros.

Production of Warner Bros.’ The Batman has been delayed yet again, this time because star Robert Pattison has tested positive for..
The Verge

Batman Batman Fictional superhero

Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'The Flash' movie [Video]

Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'The Flash' movie

Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Batman in Ezra Miller's upcoming The Flash movie.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus

Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, after it was confirmed a member of 'The Batman' production crew contracted the virus.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19

In an 11-minute IGTV video, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19. Plus, Robert Pattinson has reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:09Published
Fellsmere Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Fellsmere Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus

A student tested positive for the coronavirus at Fellsmere Elementary School in Indian River County, the school district said Wednesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Robert Pattinson tests COVID-19 positive, 'The Batman' halted

 Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is said to have tested positive for COVID-19, causing filming of the much-anticipated movie 'The Batman' to halt. According to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bangkok PostJust Jared JrE! OnlineBelfast TelegraphThe VergeTamworth HeraldThe AgeIndian ExpressAceShowbizNYTimes.com

Robert Pattinson Dianosed with Coronavirus, New Report Suggests

 A new report has emerged suggesting Robert Pattinson has been diagnosed with Coronavirus amid reports that filming of The Batman shut down only two days after...
Just Jared Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldNYTimes.com

'Batman' Production Shut Down as Someone Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 One of the crew members working on the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, and production has since been shut down...
Just Jared Also reported by •The AgeAceShowbizNYTimes.com

Tweets about this