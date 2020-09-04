Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raptors' OG Anunoby sinks incredible 3 at buzzer to beat Celtics in Game 3

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
OG Anunoby hit a 3 as time expired to give the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Celtics in Game 3 and cut Boston's series lead to 2-1.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Down 2-0 to Celtics, Raptors upset with officiating

Down 2-0 to Celtics, Raptors upset with officiating 01:10

 What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' mark Medina was on hand for Game 2 between the Celtic and Raptors and breaks down Toronto's frustration with the officiating.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

OG Anunoby OG Anunoby British-American basketball player of Nigerian origin


Boston Celtics Boston Celtics Professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott [Video]

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

[NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:48Published
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [Video]

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:15Published

Toronto Raptors Toronto Raptors Professional basketball team based in Toronto, Canada

Celtics, Raptors considering boycott of Thursday's Game 1 to 'demand more attention' after Jacob Blake shooting

 Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse confirmed that players from both teams met Tuesday night to discuss their options, which included a boycott.
USATODAY.com
New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy [Video]

New video shows altercation involving NBA's Masai Ujiri and San Francisco sheriff''s deputy

Raptors President files countersuit in courtside altercation

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:49Published

Boston Boston State capital of Massachusetts, U.S.

'Fascism, the mafia, the Boston bomber': Trump unleashes screed of accusations against Biden after being called 'weak' on protests

 Donald Trump issued a wild series of unfounded accusations against his Democratic opponent...
WorldNews

Black couple from New Jersey say they were racially profiled at a Boston hotel

 A Maplewood couple say they were racially profiled at a Boston hotel who charged them a $250 smoking fee, and later apologized.
USATODAY.com

Untangling the mysteries of the octopus

 The octopus is one of the most bizarre life forms on Earth – one of the smartest, most interesting, and most alien. It can camouflage itself in a flash,..
CBS News
Meet the woman who called off her wedding and married herself [Video]

Meet the woman who called off her wedding and married herself

A woman who called off her wedding and married herself instead has come fullcircle – tying the knot with her original fiancé and vowing to celebrate theanniversaries of both her nuptials, which fall just days apart. Nicole Russo,39, was delighted when Paulo De Souza, 35, asked her to marry him in October2013, just over two-and-a-half years after they met when he worked as acleaner at her office. Plagued by insecurity, less than a year later, thewellness centre boss, of Boston, Massachusetts, US, broke off their engagementand on October 4, 2014, she married herself – reciting her vows into a mirrorand even buying herself a ring.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Celtics, Raptors Consider Boycott Of Playoff Game [Video]

Celtics, Raptors Consider Boycott Of Playoff Game

The Celtics and Raptors are considering boycotting their playoff series opener to protest a police shooting in Wisconsin. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:29Published

Tweets about this