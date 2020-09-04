|
Raptors' OG Anunoby sinks incredible 3 at buzzer to beat Celtics in Game 3
Friday, 4 September 2020
OG Anunoby hit a 3 as time expired to give the Raptors a 104-103 win over the Celtics in Game 3 and cut Boston's series lead to 2-1.
OG Anunoby British-American basketball player of Nigerian origin
Boston Celtics Professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts
Toronto Raptors Professional basketball team based in Toronto, Canada
Boston State capital of Massachusetts, U.S.
