Raptors' OG Anunoby sinks incredible 3 at buzzer to beat Celtics in Game 3

Meet the woman who called off her wedding and married herself



A woman who called off her wedding and married herself instead has come fullcircle – tying the knot with her original fiancé and vowing to celebrate theanniversaries of both her nuptials, which fall just days apart. Nicole Russo,39, was delighted when Paulo De Souza, 35, asked her to marry him in October2013, just over two-and-a-half years after they met when he worked as acleaner at her office. Plagued by insecurity, less than a year later, thewellness centre boss, of Boston, Massachusetts, US, broke off their engagementand on October 4, 2014, she married herself – reciting her vows into a mirrorand even buying herself a ring.

