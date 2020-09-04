Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serena Williams moves into third round at U.S. Open; matchup with Sloane Stephens is next

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams struggled with her service game in the second set, but beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open

Serena Williams Breaks Records At US Open 00:30

 Serena Williams is a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows. Serena has made history yet again by winning her opening match against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Serena suffered a number of surprise defeats in the lead-up to the tournament. The 23 time Grand Slam title winner was tested against the...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Serena Williams Serena Williams American tennis player

Serena Williams battles into US Open third round by beating Margarita Gasparyan

 Six-time champion Serena Williams progresses to the US Open third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russian Margarita Gasparyan.
BBC News

Serena, Murray advance at US Open

 New York—Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the..
WorldNews

Serena Williams sets a new record at the US Open as sister Venus bows out

 (CNN)There were mixed fortunes for the Williams sisters in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. As Serena, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, made..
WorldNews

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

Murray beaten by impressive Auger-Aliassime

 Britain's Andy Murray is beaten in straight sets in the US Open second round by Felix Auger-Aliassime.
BBC News

Tsvetana Pironkova's dream comeback continues at US Open

 Tsvetana Pironkova stunned Garbine Muguruza to reach the third round of the US Open – her first tournament for more than three years. The Bulgarian, a former..
WorldNews

Birthday boy Dominic Thiem saunters past Sumit Nagal at US Open

 It was a happy 27th birthday for Dominic Thiem as he eased to a straightforward win over India's Sumit Nagal in the second round of the US Open. The second seed..
WorldNews

Sloane Stephens Sloane Stephens American tennis player

LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression [Video]

LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression

James was joined by Patrick Mahomes, Sloane Stephens and a slew of other athletes in signing the letter addressed to "fans of every age, race and gender".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Margarita Gasparyan Margarita Gasparyan Russian tennis player

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sumit Nagal crashes out of US Open with straight sets loss to Dominic Thiem

 India's Sumit Nagal crashed out of the US Open after he lost in straight sets to Austria's Dominic Thiem in the second round at Flushing Meadows on Thursday.
DNA Also reported by •BBC Sport

2020 U.S. Open: What to Watch on Friday

 The third round of singles matches begins, featuring the United States Open favorites Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Mid-Day

US Open: Karolina Pliskova crashes out in Round 2

US Open: Karolina Pliskova crashes out in Round 2 France's Caroline Garcia produced the biggest upset of the US Open on Wednesday, sending top seed Karolina Pliskova tumbling out of the tournament. Garcia,...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this