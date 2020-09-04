|
Serena Williams moves into third round at U.S. Open; matchup with Sloane Stephens is next
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Serena Williams struggled with her service game in the second set, but beat Margarita Gasparyan 6-2, 6-4.
Serena Williams battles into US Open third round by beating Margarita GasparyanSix-time champion Serena Williams progresses to the US Open third round with a 6-2 6-4 win over Russian Margarita Gasparyan.
BBC News
Serena, Murray advance at US OpenNew York—Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the..
WorldNews
Serena Williams sets a new record at the US Open as sister Venus bows out(CNN)There were mixed fortunes for the Williams sisters in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. As Serena, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, made..
WorldNews
Murray beaten by impressive Auger-AliassimeBritain's Andy Murray is beaten in straight sets in the US Open second round by Felix Auger-Aliassime.
BBC News
Tsvetana Pironkova's dream comeback continues at US OpenTsvetana Pironkova stunned Garbine Muguruza to reach the third round of the US Open – her first tournament for more than three years. The Bulgarian, a former..
WorldNews
Birthday boy Dominic Thiem saunters past Sumit Nagal at US OpenIt was a happy 27th birthday for Dominic Thiem as he eased to a straightforward win over India's Sumit Nagal in the second round of the US Open. The second seed..
WorldNews
