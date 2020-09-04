|
Penn State clarifies doctor's claim of one-third of Big Ten athletes with myocarditis
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Comments from Penn State's director of athletic medicine suggesting a high rate of myocarditis among athletes were inaccurate, the university said.
