Penn State clarifies doctor's claim of one-third of Big Ten athletes with myocarditis

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Comments from Penn State's director of athletic medicine suggesting a high rate of myocarditis among athletes were inaccurate, the university said.
Pennsylvania State University Pennsylvania State University Public university with multiple campuses in Pennsylvania, United States

Penn State doctor says 30-35% of Big Ten athletes positive for COVID-19 had myocarditis symptoms

 Penn State doctor said roughly one-third of Big Ten athletes who contracted COVID-19 showed symptoms of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart.
USATODAY.com

Researchers warn of food-web threats from common insecticides

 In light of emerging evidence showing how a commonly used class of insecticides can spread through the environment to pollinators, predators and other insects..
WorldNews

Big Ten Conference Big Ten Conference American collegiate athletics conference

On the 1-yard line? How and when Big Ten football could realistically return

 If the White House can sway the Big Ten to aggressively pursue a season that begins this fall, how and when can the conference get back on the field?
USATODAY.com

President Trump, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren talk about starting college football season in fall

 President Donald Trump is offering his assistance to the Big Ten as the conference attempts to make plans for starting its college football season.
USATODAY.com

